HSBC Malaysia appoints head of global banking

HSBC in Malaysia has appointed Christina Cheah as head of global banking.

In a statement HSBC said Cheah was previously head of large local corporates for global banking in Malaysia until the fourth quarter of 2020, when she was appointed acting head of global banking, Malaysia.

"Her appointment reflects HSBC's desire to promote local talent as well as the bank's commitment in nurturing and growing more women leaders in Malaysia.

With Christina's appointment, more than 40% of our Malaysia executive committee are women."

HSBC said Cheah, who joined the international bank in 2013 and has almost 20 years of experience in financial services, is a key member of HSBC's leadership team in Malaysia and has led many of the bank's long-established client relationships.

Stuart Milne, CEO of HSBC Malaysia, said: "We at HSBC are very focused on building and developing local talent, and so we are delighted to have Cheah as the new head of global banking, Malaysia. Malaysia is a strategically important market for HSBC and we will continue to invest for growth."

Milne added, "Cheah's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Malaysian market will help her to lead the growth of HSBC's global banking franchise in Malaysia."

He pointed out, "With Christina's appointment, more than 40% of our Malaysia executive committee are women."

"We believe that a diverse top leadership team is essential to delivering for our customers. It is also a happy coincidence that Christina's appointment is taking place just before International Women's Day on 8 March 2021," Stuart said.

Her appointment takes effect today, 1 March 2021.