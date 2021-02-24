Thai stock exchange and CISI roll out education partnership

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have initiated a new educational partnership, which will further support standards of professionalism, ethics and integrity in the Thai financial services market.

The CISI is the not-for-profit, global professional body with circa 45,000 members in over 100 countries and is the membership body for those working in the capital markets and financial services.

The new collaboration will mean licensed foreign professionals in Thailand, including Investment Consultants, Investment Planners and Investment Analysts will have a wider resource of professional development materials from which to supplement their Continuing Professional Education (CPE) requirements for licence renewals.

The availability of relevant and up-to-date CPE for capital market professionals in Thailand when meeting their training requirements for licence renewal is integral to this programme.”

The SET, which marked its 45th anniversary in 2020, had 743 companies listed at the end of 2020. With a market capitalisation of US$545 billion as of December 2020, the SET is the biggest IPO market in ASEAN and is among the most liquid exchanges in Asia.

The process for SET professionals to register for CISI professional refreshers is listed on the SET website and includes the opportunity for users to apply on a course-by-course basis or become a CISI member, which includes unlimited access to the CISI e-learning professional refresher suite.

CISI membership benefits include access to over 500 videos on the CISI TV channel, over 190 e-learning modules or "Professional Refreshers" to update sector knowledge, 1,300 articles in the exclusive member magazine The Review and opportunities to attend virtual CPD events.

Dr. Krisada Sektrakul, SET senior executive vice president - head of the sustainable Market Development Division, said that SET is "committed to upskill capital market personnel by promoting professional standards, code of conduct and ethical practices among professionals who are intermediaries with strong role to play in providing quality services to investors."

"Recently, SET has teamed up with CISI to facilitate and broaden alternatives for foreign professionals residing in Thailand, such as Investment Consultants (ICs), Investment Planners and Investment Analysts, enabling those who pass CISI's Continuing Professional Education e-learning course to qualify for renewing professional licenses.

Kevin Moore Chartered FCSI, CISI Global Business Development Director said: "We are delighted to be able to support the Stock Exchange of Thailand in this excellent educational initiative. We understand the importance of qualified and knowledgeable professionals for thriving capital markets. The availability of relevant and up-to-date CPE for capital market professionals in Thailand when meeting their training requirements for licence renewal is integral to this programme."