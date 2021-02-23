JTC names new Swiss and Jersey managing directors

JTC has appointed Paul Weir as managing director of its Jersey office and Julie Zingiloglu as managing director of Private Client Services in Switzerland.

The appointments come as part of the Jersey-based fund services company's group-wide global promotions of almost 100 staff spanning the Funds, Corporate, Private Client, Group Operations and Business Support teams.

Among the senior level promotions are Emma Menzies (Group Tax in Jersey), Marina Cristiani (Private Client Services in New York), Mee-Line Marie Nathalie Kye Thiam (Private Client Services in Mauritius), Nicola Holmes (Business Operations in Jersey) and Sarah Swain (Legal, Jersey) who have all been made senior director.

In all, there are 25 promotions in Jersey, 17 in South Africa, 12 in Mauritius, 8 in Luxembourg, 7 in Amsterdam, 6 in the Cayman Islands and US, 5 in London, 3 in the Isle of Man, and 2 in Guernsey, the BVI and Switzerland.

The promotions, which cover all levels of seniority from Administrator to Managing Director, are in recognition of individual performance, commitment to structured professional development and contribution to JTC's ongoing growth.

Commenting on the promotions, Wendy Holley, JTC's chief operating officer, said: "The fact that we are able to recognise and reward so many of our colleagues from right across our global network is a reflection both of the depth and diversity of our business and of the importance we attach to life-long learning and development."

"We firmly believe that we are stronger as a team, with our combined expertise contributing to our overall success and that of our clients."