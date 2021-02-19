VIDEO: II Post-Lockdown Interviews - Rathbones Multi-Asset Manager Coombs

In this exclusive and revealing video interview David Coombs, Head of Multi-Asset Investments, Rathbones, speaks to II's Gary Robinson on his 'worst-case scenario' approach to stock selection and how the pandemic has impacted positively on his portfolio.

He also talks about his 'accidental' journey into fund management, his career to date and explains why he will 'never own Bitcoin'.

