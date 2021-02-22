People moves: Boston Multi Family Office, Franklin Templeton, Brooks Macdonald

Boston Multi Family Office

Boston Multi Family Office has announced the promotion of Sarah Ingrassia to managing director of its Isle of Man division, Boston Limited (IoM), a role formerly held by Alex McNee who now becomes Boston Group chief operating officer.

Previously client services director, Ingrassia has extensive experience in the trust and corporate industry and has enjoyed a career that has spanned blue chip companies such as Barclays Private Bank & Trust and Ernst & Young, as well as 10 years with Boston.

Her new role as managing director will see her direct and control business operations in the Isle of Man and she will also retain responsibility for overseeing client service delivery. "I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to drive forward our plans for the Isle of Man business and also work in partnership with the wider group," she said. "It is important to me that we continue to have the highest standards of governance for our structures as we develop the business in line with the needs of our customers and our strategic objectives."

Commenting on the appointment, Boston CEO Katherine Ellis added: "Sarah is well known amongst our colleagues and our clients for her dedication in finding the best possible solutions to help our clients preserve and grow their assets. She has been a valued board member since the management buy-out in 2019 and will lead our Isle of Man business with strength and integrity.

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton has announced that Kim Catechis, currently head of investment strategy at Martin Currie, will join the newly launched Franklin Templeton Investment Institute, the firm's forum for investment insights and their practical application, as Investment Strategist effective 1 April.

Catechis will continue to be based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and will report to Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

Catechis' new role is a natural evolution of his work sharing investment insights on global themes at Martin Currie, a specialist investment manager within Franklin Templeton, allowing a broader group of clients at Franklin Templeton to benefit from his well-rounded expertise cultivated over three decades in the investment industry.

With a focus on supporting Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Catechis will deliver timely investment thought leadership and actionable insights to current and prospective clients, distribution professionals and other stakeholders.

"I am extremely excited to have Kim take on this new role with the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. With his tremendous experience, Kim is distinctly qualified to advance our efforts to bring together our deep research capabilities and global insights to create a hub for knowledge-sharing for our clients," said Dover. "

Kim's efforts will support the Investment Institute's overall mission of delivering research-driven insights, expert views and industry-leading events for clients and investors globally through the diverse expertise of our autonomous investment groups, select academic partners and Franklin Templeton's unique global footprint."



Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Ewan Millar to head of alternative investment markets (AIM) with effect from 1 March.

He will succeed Scott Lothian who is leaving the business, but remaining with the team until May 2021 to ensure a smooth handover.

Ewan was a Senior Investment Manager at Cornelian prior to the company being acquired by Brooks Macdonald in February 2020. He has a depth of experience in managing small cap equities over many years including co-managing a high-performance small cap equity fund.

He joined the AIM team following the acquisition, and has played a critical role in managing the portfolios working closely alongside Scott in supporting the current investment strategy. Brooks Macdonald is also expanding the team further with an additional Investment Director, reflecting the importance of the AIM service as a core part of the Group's market leading offering for clients and advisers.

Chief investment officer Edward Park said: "Since joining our AIM team, following the completion of the Cornelian acquisition, Ewan has made a significant impact and I'm very pleased that he is stepping up into this role. Ewan has been instrumental in helping to navigate the recent challenging market environment with Brooks Macdonald's AIM service achieving a positive return of almost 5% in 2020."