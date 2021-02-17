Jersey regulator fines three firms for breaching money laundering rules

Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has issued fines to three Jersey-based financial companies for breaching regulations governing money laundering and financial crime, the regulator announced in a statement today.

The JFSC issued civil financial penalties totalling more than £719,000 against the three SG Kleinwort Hambros-owned firms.

The regulator cited an indequate monitoring of controls designed to prevent money laundering.

While no evidence of enabling any financial crime was found, conerns were raised by the JFSC about staff resourcing for compliance work, failure to respond to breaches of regulations and not notifying the JFSC of inadequate documentation of compliance.

JFSC director general Martin Moloney said: "This is the third time the JFSC has used its powers to fine businesses in Jersey's financial services industry for breaching regulatory requirements."