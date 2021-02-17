FCA partners with Jersey regulator to probe new Woodford venture

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has broken its silence on Neil Woodford's return to fund management with confirmation that it is working alongside the Jersey regulator to share information on the new venture.

Woodford's return to portfolio management as CIO of WCM Partners sent shockwaves through the asset management industry on Monday, with the former star manager taking on a portfolio of life sciences assets once owned by the now-collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF).

In a statement published on Tuesday night (16 February) FCA director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward said that in response to reports that WCM Partners may operate out of Jersey the regulator has been in contact with the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).

It is vital we investigate thoroughly and investigations are not limited at their outset."

"[The FCA has] agreed with [the JFSC] that we will both share information on any application made in in our respective jurisdictions (for both a fund or entity)," he explained.