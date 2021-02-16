II parent company Incisive Media launches Sustainable Investment Festival

Incisive Media has announced it is hosting its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer to help readers of International Investment, Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market.

The Festival will run online from 22 to 24 June and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

During this fully interactive event, our keynote speakers, presenters and panellists will be tackling the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identifying opportunities across asset classes, as well as offering guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

This event will allow us to engage our readers in a new way."

Over the three days, our speakers will also assess the implications for investment professionals and portfolios of the Net Zero agenda, sharing key lessons from our sister title BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival.

Meanwhile, there will be a number of sessions aimed at showcasing best-in-class sustainable investment funds and solutions aimed at fund selectors and financial advisers.

The festival will also focus on the institutional pensions market - looking at the latest regulatory requirements for both defined benefit and defined contribution schemes; increasing rules on disclosure, particularly on climate risk; and the growing importance of stewardship in institutional portfolios.

Delegates will be able to participate in a range of interactive sessions during the event including practical workshops, panel debates with peers and unique breakouts, including networking opportunities.

The three-day event will be streamed from a top London studio, hosted by Incisive Media's experienced editors, with all the content available ‘on demand' to delegates afterwards, along with easy-to-digest highlights packages. We will also be supporting the festival with original research and analysis to complement the live programme.

Kevin Sinclair, managing director of the Financial Services division at Incisive Media, commented: "I am delighted we are launching our first ever Sustainable Investment Festival this year to meet the demands of our readers across International Investment, Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions for expert insight and fresh thinking on an area of key importance for their businesses."

"Providing stand-out coverage of sustainable investing has been a focus for our journalists for some time across our publications and this event will allow us to engage our readers in a new way."

For more information on the Sustainable Investment Festival visit our website or contact II's commercial director Gary Robinson at [email protected]