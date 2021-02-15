Merian funds to be renamed under Jupiter banner

Merian funds to be renamed under Jupiter banner
Jupiter is renaming Merian-branded products in line with the company's existing fund range, it was announced today.

The move follows Jupiter's acquisition of Merian Global Investors in 2020, and the renaming of the Merian funds is one of the final milestones in the creation of a single unified business operating solely under the Jupiter brand, according to the company.

With immediate effect, Merian branded products will lose the Merian badge, instead taking on the Jupiter name and branding. For example, the Merian UK Alpha fund, managed by Richard Buxton, will become the Jupiter UK Alpha Fund.

While the majority of funds will make the switch to the Jupiter prefix, the Merian Systematic Equity fund range, headed by Ian Heslop and Amadeo Alentorn, will now be renamed to "Jupiter Merian", meaning, for example, the Merian North American Equity Fund will become the Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund.

A full list of updated product names can be found below.

Broader refresh
As part a broader brand project, the company has also launched a new website with a refreshed visual identity. Jupiter's logo has been updated, and all fund collateral, including advertising, has also undergone a refresh. Going forward, all information and materials concerning the combined fund range can be found on the Jupiter website, at www.jupiteram.com.

Phil Wagstaff, Jupiter's global head of distribution, commented: "We are delighted to have completed this project, making it clear that we are now one business with one brand, moving forward as one."

"The Jupiter brand has a long heritage. While the essence of the brand hasn't changed, we believe that this new visual identity builds on this established heritage while also reflecting the active, innovative, international asset management firm we are today."

 

Previous fund name

New fund name

Merian Asia Pacific Fund

Jupiter Merian Asia Pacific Fund

Merian Asian Equity Income Fund

Merian Asian Equity Income Fund*

Merian China Equity Fund

Jupiter China Equity Fund

Merian Corporate Bond Fund

Jupiter Investment Grade Bond Fund

Merian Emerging Market Debt Fund

Jupiter Emerging Market Debt Fund

Merian Europe (ex UK) Smaller Companies Fund

Jupiter Europe (ex UK) Smaller Companies Fund

Merian European Equity (ex UK) Fund

Merian European Equity (ex UK) Fund*

Merian European Equity Fund

Merian European Equity Fund*

Merian Financials Contingent Capital Fund

Jupiter Financials Contingent Capital Fund

Merian Global Dynamic Bond Fund

Merian Global Dynamic Bond Fund*

Merian Global Emerging Markets Fund

Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus Fund

Merian Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

Jupiter Merian Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

Merian Global Equity Fund

Jupiter Merian Global Equity Fund

Merian Global Equity Income Fund (IRL)

Jupiter Merian Global Equity Income Fund (IRL)

Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund

Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund*

Merian Gold & Silver Fund

Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund

Merian Local Currency Emerging Market Debt Fund

Jupiter Local Currency Emerging Market Debt Fund

Merian Monthly Income Bond Fund

Jupiter Monthly Income Bond Fund

Merian North American Equity Fund

Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund

Merian North American Equity Fund

Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund (IRL)

Merian Pacific Equity Fund

Jupiter Pacific Equity Fund

Merian Strategic Absolute Return Bond Fund

Jupiter Strategic Absolute Return Bond Fund

Merian UK Alpha Fund

Jupiter UK Alpha Fund

Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL)

Jupiter UK Alpha Fund (IRL)

Merian UK Dynamic Equity Fund

Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity Fund

Merian UK Equity Income Fund

Merian UK Equity Income Fund*

Merian UK Mid Cap Fund

Jupiter UK Mid Cap Fund

Merian UK Opportunities Fund

Jupiter UK Opportunities Fund

Merian UK Smaller Companies Focus Fund

Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Focus Fund

Merian UK Smaller Companies Fund

Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund

Merian UK Specialist Equity Fund

Jupiter UK Specialist Equity Fund

Merian US Equity Income Fund

Jupiter Merian US Equity Income Fund

Merian World Equity Fund

Jupiter Merian World Equity Fund

Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund

Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Equity Fund*

 

*There will be no change to the names of the Merian Asian Equity Income, Merian European Equity (ex UK), Merian European Equity, Merian UK Equity Income, Merian Global Dynamic Bond and Merian Global Strategic Bond funds at the present time.

