Merian funds to be renamed under Jupiter banner

Jupiter is renaming Merian-branded products in line with the company's existing fund range, it was announced today.

The move follows Jupiter's acquisition of Merian Global Investors in 2020, and the renaming of the Merian funds is one of the final milestones in the creation of a single unified business operating solely under the Jupiter brand, according to the company.

With immediate effect, Merian branded products will lose the Merian badge, instead taking on the Jupiter name and branding. For example, the Merian UK Alpha fund, managed by Richard Buxton, will become the Jupiter UK Alpha Fund.

The Jupiter brand has a long heritage. While the essence of the brand hasn't changed, we believe that this new visual identity builds on this established heritage while also reflecting the active, innovative, international asset management firm we are today."

While the majority of funds will make the switch to the Jupiter prefix, the Merian Systematic Equity fund range, headed by Ian Heslop and Amadeo Alentorn, will now be renamed to "Jupiter Merian", meaning, for example, the Merian North American Equity Fund will become the Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund.

Broader refresh

As part a broader brand project, the company has also launched a new website with a refreshed visual identity. Jupiter's logo has been updated, and all fund collateral, including advertising, has also undergone a refresh. Going forward, all information and materials concerning the combined fund range can be found on the Jupiter website, at www.jupiteram.com.

Phil Wagstaff, Jupiter's global head of distribution, commented: "We are delighted to have completed this project, making it clear that we are now one business with one brand, moving forward as one."

Previous fund name New fund name Merian Asia Pacific Fund Jupiter Merian Asia Pacific Fund Merian Asian Equity Income Fund Merian Asian Equity Income Fund* Merian China Equity Fund Jupiter China Equity Fund Merian Corporate Bond Fund Jupiter Investment Grade Bond Fund Merian Emerging Market Debt Fund Jupiter Emerging Market Debt Fund Merian Europe (ex UK) Smaller Companies Fund Jupiter Europe (ex UK) Smaller Companies Fund Merian European Equity (ex UK) Fund Merian European Equity (ex UK) Fund* Merian European Equity Fund Merian European Equity Fund* Merian Financials Contingent Capital Fund Jupiter Financials Contingent Capital Fund Merian Global Dynamic Bond Fund Merian Global Dynamic Bond Fund* Merian Global Emerging Markets Fund Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus Fund Merian Global Equity Absolute Return Fund Jupiter Merian Global Equity Absolute Return Fund Merian Global Equity Fund Jupiter Merian Global Equity Fund Merian Global Equity Income Fund (IRL) Jupiter Merian Global Equity Income Fund (IRL) Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund* Merian Gold & Silver Fund Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund Merian Local Currency Emerging Market Debt Fund Jupiter Local Currency Emerging Market Debt Fund Merian Monthly Income Bond Fund Jupiter Monthly Income Bond Fund Merian North American Equity Fund Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund Merian North American Equity Fund Jupiter Merian North American Equity Fund (IRL) Merian Pacific Equity Fund Jupiter Pacific Equity Fund Merian Strategic Absolute Return Bond Fund Jupiter Strategic Absolute Return Bond Fund Merian UK Alpha Fund Jupiter UK Alpha Fund Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL) Jupiter UK Alpha Fund (IRL) Merian UK Dynamic Equity Fund Jupiter UK Dynamic Equity Fund Merian UK Equity Income Fund Merian UK Equity Income Fund* Merian UK Mid Cap Fund Jupiter UK Mid Cap Fund Merian UK Opportunities Fund Jupiter UK Opportunities Fund Merian UK Smaller Companies Focus Fund Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Focus Fund Merian UK Smaller Companies Fund Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund Merian UK Specialist Equity Fund Jupiter UK Specialist Equity Fund Merian US Equity Income Fund Jupiter Merian US Equity Income Fund Merian World Equity Fund Jupiter Merian World Equity Fund Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Equity Fund*

*There will be no change to the names of the Merian Asian Equity Income, Merian European Equity (ex UK), Merian European Equity, Merian UK Equity Income, Merian Global Dynamic Bond and Merian Global Strategic Bond funds at the present time.