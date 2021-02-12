IQ-EQ appoints Mirek Gruna as chief commercial officer for Jersey

IQ-EQ, the investor services group, has confirmed Mirek Gruna as its new chief commercial officer for Jersey.

The newly created position signifies the enhancement of IQ-EQ's global and regional commercial strategy, as well as Jersey's position as a world-class jurisdiction for private wealth, fund and corporate services.

Mirek has more than 15 years' experience in financial services, with a particular focus on working with institutional investors to implement and oversee the governance structures for their international investments. As well as being an expert in client service delivery, he is an experienced leader, well versed in organic growth, new client acquisition and jurisdictional expansion.

Before joining IQ-EQ, Gruna was managing director for an independent trustee and corporate administration firm in Jersey, where he was responsible for growing and delivering corporate, funds and private wealth service offerings in Jersey, Cayman, UK, and Abu Dhabi.

He is a member of the International Compliance Association and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

As IQ-EQ's new chief commercial officer for Jersey, hewill be responsible for developing and implementing key growth strategies for the Jersey cluster as well as participating in group-wide business development and service segment initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Gruna said: "I am excited to join the IQ-EQ team and take an active role in growing its business in Jersey. IQ-EQ has an excellent reputation in the Channel Islands and beyond, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to further build upon that strong reputation and support achievement of the group's ambitious global growth strategy."

Ben Newman, managing director of IQ-EQ Jersey, added: "It's an exciting time to join IQ-EQ as we continue to bolster our service offering both locally and globally. Jersey stands tall as a world-leading international financial centre and I am delighted to welcome Mirek on board as we seek to further grow our business in the jurisdiction and expand our worldwide client base. I look forward to working with him and benefitting from his considerable expertise."