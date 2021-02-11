People moves: Zurich Insurance Group, Vanguard, Chelverton AM, Close Brothers AM, Ogier

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group has announced that the board of directors will propose the election of Sabine Keller-Busse to the Group's Board.

Michel M. Liès, chairman of the board, said: "I am delighted that Sabine Keller-Busse has accepted our nomination. Her extensive experience in the fields of people management, operations and digitalization complements our board in an ideal way."

Sabine Keller-Busse is a member of the group executive board of UBS Group and holds the roles of president UBS Switzerland and group CEO.

She joined UBS in 2010 and since then has held several leading positions, such as president UBS Europe, Middle East and Africa and group head human resources. Prior to that, she led Credit Suisse's private customer business for the Zurich region. From 1995 to 2008, she worked for McKinsey & Company, where she was a Partner from 2002, and advised financial services companies across Europe.

Keller-Busse holds both a PhD and a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Gallen. Among other positions, she is vice-chairman of the board of directors of SIX Group and a member of the Foundation Board of the UBS Pension Fund.

The proposed election will take place at the Annual General Meeting on 7 April.





Vanguard

Vanguard has appointed Fong Yee Chan as head of ESG strategy for the UK and Europe. In this newly created role, Ms. Chan will be responsible for evolving Vanguard's approach to ESG in Europe to ensure it meets the long-term needs of Vanguard's clients. Chan will be based in London and report to Matthew Piro, head of the Portfolio Review Department, Europe.

Chan has more than ten years' experience in sustainable investment and ESG. Previously, she was director of FTSE Russell's Sustainable Investment Products team, responsible for its EMEA sustainable investment ETF strategy. Before this, she was ESG director at eFront, leading the firm's private-equity ESG solution.

Sean Hagerty, head of Vanguard, Europe, commented, "The ESG landscape is evolving rapidly with new regulation, an increasing number of investment offerings and different perspectives on the best way to approach ESG."





Chelverton Asset Management

Chelverton Asset Management has appointed Sally Clifton as responsible investing manager, a newly created position. With the requirement for asset managers to incorporate sustainability risks across their investment processes, product governance and internal systems, the appointment is timely - and Clifton is steeped in Responsible Investing experience, leveraging active stewardship and ESG integration principles in numerous roles.

Clifton has held roles in investment management, business advisory and incubation in a career spanning 25 years - a near perfect fit for a specialist investor in sub-FTSE 100 listed equities, AIM traded companies and unquoted SMEs.

This involved the design of a new Responsible Investing framework, which incorporated a progressive ESG integration plan, raising the profile of ESG integration within the existing investment approach and working to deliver new strategies with a more significant sustainability focus.

In her new position as responsible investing manager, Clifton will work to increase the transparency of Chelverton's Responsible Investing activities. "The challenge," said Clifton, "is to increase communication around our active stewardship activities and build out the ESG integration lens for our stock universe, for whom materiality is highly company specific and metric data much less available."

Close Brothers Asset Management

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed John Sawbridge as an investment director in its Mayfair office to further its high net worth proposition.

John joins CBAM from RX Partners, where he spent two years as a Consultant. Having started his career at Rathbones in 2005, John then moved to Investec Wealth and Investment for 12 years, 4 of which he spent as an investment director. John holds several diplomas from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, including a Private Client Investment Advice Diploma and a Fund Management Diploma. He specialises in UK equities and equity derivatives.

Despite challenging market conditions, the Mayfair office reached the milestone of £1bn AuM in July 2020. Headed by Managing Director Andrew Hess, the office now boasts a total of 10 experienced investment professionals and 6 support staff.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "The growth of the Mayfair team is a core part of our broader development ambitions, and despite 2020 being a turbulent year for the economy, our high net worth proposition went from strength to strength. As we look to maintain our growth ambitions throughout 2021, welcoming an Investment Director of John's calibre to support this goal is a real boost.

"John's extensive skills and wealth of experience will complement our existing team as we continue to build on the excellent service and bespoke proposition we offer to our high net worth clients."





Ogier

Ogier has announced the promotion to partner of Emma Sutherland and Tim Cone, both investment funds specialists noted for their expertise in the latest edition of Legal 500 Caribbean.

Emma Sutherland, who joined Ogier in 2017, specialises in the structuring, formation and ongoing operation and regulation of Cayman Islands hedge and private equity structures. Emma has extensive experience advising asset managers, major financial institutions, investors and their onshore counsel on the establishment, ongoing maintenance and restructuring of investment fund structures.

In addition to her specialism in hedge funds, Emma also regularly advises clients on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters including re-structurings, mergers and listings on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. Emma was named as a "Rising Star" in Legal 500 Caribbean, 2021.

"Emma has great strength in developing client relationships and has become a trusted advisor for some of our key clients. She has a wealth of experience advising on all aspects of investment funds, having operated in the Cayman funds market for more than 13 years, as well as serving as the firm's AIMA Cayman representative for the past three years. Emma also has great enthusiasm and passion for mentoring our junior funds lawyers, which is core to our firm's vision of developing talent," said James Bergstrom, the firm's global head of Investment Funds.

Tim Cone, who joined Ogier in 2014, advises hedge funds, private equity funds, asset managers, sponsors and family offices on the establishment, regulation, corporate governance and ongoing operation of investment funds, as well as the establishment of venture capital and other funding structures.

"Tim combines laser sharp legal skills with transaction management prowess and a flair for numbers and entrepreneurship. He has a formidable reputation in the Brazilian market in particular, but also advises many of our key US clients," said James Bergstrom.

"We are delighted to welcome Emma and Tim to the partnership. Their promotions underline not just their own development and performance, but also Ogier's commitment to attracting, developing and rewarding the very best legal talent."