Royal London AM launches Global Sustainable Credit Fund

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) today announces the launch of its Global Sustainable Credit Fund, expanding its range of Sustainable Investing products.

The new fund brings together RLAM's established track record of investing sustainably with its extensive expertise in managing fixed income portfolios in order to provide a ‘best of breed' approach to allow investors to gain exposure to the broad range of opportunities available in global credit markets.

Managed by Rachid Semaoune, a senior fund manager with almost 20 years' experience working in fixed income markets, the fund will seek to exploit inefficiencies across global credit markets, combining RLAM's credit expertise with its broad range of sustainable investing resources (including specialists in environmental and social issues, governance and engagement, as well as an experienced external advisory committee) to construct a global portfolio highly diversified by geography, currency, sector and issuer.

The demand for sustainable investments has grown exponentially in recent years."

The Global Sustainable Credit Fund launches with £125m of assets under management and is suitable for a broad range of investors - including retail, wealth managers and institutions - seeking a total return over the medium term with a typical horizon of 3 to 5 years. The Fund's investment objective is to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Total Return Index Hedged USD (the "Benchmark") by 0.75% per annum over rolling three year periods (gross of fees).

Rachid Semaoune, portfolio manager of the Global Sustainable Credit Fund, commented:"By combining our strength of investing in credit markets with our experience in responsible investment and the management of sustainable portfolios, we believe we can deliver a compelling solution to meet the requirements of investors seeking to gain exposure to global fixed income markets in a more sustainable way. We see significant opportunities to help asset owners meet their long-term goals by gaining access to the full, diverse opportunity set within global credit markets via a robust approach that puts sustainability right at the heart of portfolio construction."

Rob Williams, chief distribution officer at RLAM, added: "The demand for sustainable investments has grown exponentially in recent years, as investors recognise the merits and ability of these approaches to both tackle the world's challenges and deliver highly attractive returns over time. We believe the new Global Sustainable Credit Fund is well placed to meet these demands and reflects RLAM's continued commitment to meet best practice principles with respect to sustainable and responsible investing."