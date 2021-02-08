Neuberger Berman appoints client coverage head in Israel

Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, has announced it has opened an office in Tel Aviv and appointed Daria Uchenik to the role of head of Israel client group, effective immediately.

Uchenik joins from ISP Group AG where she was head of institutional sales. Previously she spent over 8 years at Goldman Sachs in derivative and equity sales and has almost 25 years' experience in financial services.

Dik van Lomwel, head of EMEA and Latin America at Neuberger Berman, said: "Over a number of years, we have established many core relationships in Israel. Being as close as possible to our clients is key to how we operate as a firm; therefore, embedding on-the-ground senior expertise is a natural evolution for us."

"With Daria's extensive experience working within the local investment market and her vast network, we hope to continue to broaden and deepen our client relationships in Israel. These include institutional investors such as insurance companies and pension funds, as well as family offices, private banks, and wealth managers. Daria has worked with some of the largest and most sophisticated institutions in the region and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm."

Uchenik added: "I am thrilled to be joining a firm with such a full offering across public and private markets. Clients in Israel are increasingly looking for diversification and income and Neuberger Berman is well positioned to fulfil those needs through its global investment platform."