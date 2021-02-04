Amundi launches Amundi OCIO Solutions Division

Amundi, the largest European asset manager, has announced the creation of Amundi Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) Solutions Division, an investment and advisory team, offering investment services aimed at institutional clients and family offices.

OCIO solutions are at the core of Amundi's investment management offering, having been carried out for Crédit Agricole Group companies for over 30 years. Amundi has also been offering OCIO solutions to external clients since 2009, totalling €44bn managed on behalf of non-Group companies.

Against a backdrop of increasingly complex operational and investment challenges for institutional investors, exacerbated by the recent crisis, Amundi formally established in January 2021 an OCIO Solutions Division, embedded within its Multi-Asset investment Platform.

The new offering is structured in order to help clients focus on their strategic goals, by shifting to Amundi some or all of the investment functions typically performed by an Investment Committee. Investment services will be led by a team of senior advisors within Amundi, specialised per client type, with in depth knowledge of their challenges.

Amundi OCIO Solutions Division offers institutional clients a variety of fully customisable solutions to manage the complexity of their investments, from pure advisory to fully implemented portfolios and investment platforms, building on state-of-the-art infrastructure while benefitting from the set-up of a leading global player in asset management.

OCIO solutions cover:

Governance & Strategy

Tactical Asset Allocation

Asset Liability Management

Funds & Managers Selection

Architecture Design & Implementation

Portfolio & Risk Management

Risk Overlays

Reporting; and

Knowledge Transfer & Trainings

The division combines 28 OCIO experts, leveraging on the Multi-Asset investment Platform with more than 200 professionals in 40 locations around the world.

The division is organised around OCIO Senior Advisors with strong client experience and dedicated to specific client types: pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, sovereigns, central banks, corporates, agencies.

Amundi's OCIO experts are located in Paris, Milan, Munich and Hong-Kong for increased proximity with clients.

Matteo Germano, head of the multi-asset investment Platform at Amundi, said: "This new division leverages our comprehensive expertise and research-driven investment culture to support institutions on their investments, from key strategic asset allocation to portfolio management implementation. Our offering extends all the way to acting as a trusted partner on their investment plans and structures."

He added: "In an increasingly complex and sophisticated financial environment, this new OCIO set-up furthers Amundi's strategy to complement its core asset management activity with services through a long-term partnership approach."