KBIGI CIO brings natural resource view to II Nordic Forum

KBI Global Investors is the latest sponsor to join International Investment's Nordic Forum 2021 which is set to take place on March 9 as a live virtual event.

KBI Global Investor's main speaker will be Noel O'Halloran, CIO, who will present a session entitled: Why portfolios should allocate to listed Natural Resource equities.

O'Halloran will explain how to benefit from exposure to companies providing solutions to the problems of water, clean energy and food scarcity and participate in the first Q&A session answering questions from our audience both live and via questions that can be submitted in advance.

Niall Murphy, pictured right, Senior Vice President - Business Development & Client Services at KBI Global Investors, looks after the European region for the company and will also take part in a second Q&A panel which will feature a mix of fund managers and fund selectors from the Nordic region

KBI Global Investors join Wisdom Tree as sponsors of the II Nordic Forum 2021 - aimed at European fund selectors particularly those in the Nordic region - will be joined by two further fund manager participant and a specially selected group of the region's best known fund selectors - to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The event will also feature the presentation of International Investment's Regional Fund Selector of the Year award for 2021.

This new regional award for the Nordic region is part of a series of accolades calculated using Sharing Alpha data.

