DeVere launches Kudos membership rewards club

DeVere Group is launching an exclusive membership-only rewards club for its clients, it was announced on Monday.

Accessed through deVere Group's Core app, the new deVere Kudos offering opens up doors to a host of invaluable benefits, privileges and experiences to elite clients across the UAE and Europe.

There is a selection of carefully curated categories from which to seek offers.

These include luxury travel, which provides access to the significant discounts and upgrades and from some of the world's best travel companies; fashion, beauty and spa, on which clients can enjoy preferential rates at high-end wellness centres; sports and fitness, which offers discounted connections with leading sports, fitness and health brands; food and drink, which provides priority reservations at the most sought-after hospitality venues and culinary materclasses; and entertainment offers clients "unrivalled access to and unmatched prices for stellar leisure activities."

There is also the in-house Concierge Service which will use its best endeavours to meet clients' every request and, as the company said, "make the seemingly impossible possible and the unattainable attainable."

Of the launch, deVere Group CEO and founder, Nigel Green (pictured), said: "deVere Kudos aims to become the most in-demand, bespoke membership club in the UAE and Europe.

"It is recognition of and a ‘thank you' to our clients who put their trust in us to help them reach their long-term financial goals.

"Over the last 18 years, we've built-up deep relationships around the world with leading figureheads, companies and brands, meaning we're able to connect you to the elite and secure significant advantages."

He continued: "After a year of lockdowns, we believe that now is the opportune time to launch deVere Kudos.

"We know that our clients are keener than ever to start enjoying and celebrating even more of the things they love with their friends and families.

"deVere Kudos can assist them every step of the way by taking care of any complexities and offering preferential rates and access so that they can concentrate on doing what they wish."

Green concluded: "deVere Kudos, a membership club for those who really want the best out of life, helps us underscore our constant commitment to our clients and their loved ones, wherever they may be and whatever they want to experience."