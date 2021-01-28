WisdomTree expands thematic range with cybersecurity UCITS ETF

WisdomTree, the exchange traded fund (ETF) and exchange traded product sponsor, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (WCBR) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra.

WCBR seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index (WTCBR), and has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

"Demand for protection against cyber-threats will increase as industries convert to online trading, more money changes hands electronically, more people do more work remotely, more home devices and previously personal items become connected, and as business and personal data and processing shifts increasingly to the cloud," explained Chris Gannatti, head of research, Europe, WisdomTree.

"The WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF focuses on the future of cybersecurity. Companies included in the portfolio are chosen for their high exposure to 7 themes expected to drive the future growth of cybersecurity and must have proven revenue growth capability."

WCBR seeks to track performance of the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index (WTCBR), a basket of cybersecurity companies driving key developments and innovations in the industry. In keeping with WisdomTree's approach to building thematic equity ETFs, it has partnered with cybersecurity, data and fintech experts Team8 to identify cyber-relevant companies and cybersecurity development themes.

Nadav Zafrir, managing partner at Team8, added, "In 2020, a rapid pace of digital transformation dramatically accelerated, and trust in our digital infrastructure went from very important to absolutely critical. Amidst unprecedented challenges, remaining digitally connected fostered impressive levels of functionality driven by agility and, in many cases, kept the lights on."

"This apparent digital resilience mustn't fool us. Maintaining trust in our infrastructure is achievable but requires we have our eyes wide open and an immense cyber defense effort. We have partnered with WisdomTree to highlight the trends and innovative solutions we believe will enable a secure and resilient digital future."