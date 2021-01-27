II Nordic Forum 2021 registration is now open!

Registration is now open for the International Investment Nordic Forum 2021, which will take place on Tuesday 9 March at 9am GMT.

To register, please follow this link to the simple sign-up process, which takes less than a minute.

This curated virtual event, which is sponsored by Wisdom Tree and KBI Global Investors, will be broadcast live and will feature a series of fund manager interviews and presentations, as well as interviews with some of the Nordic regions top fund selectors.

It will be followed by a live Q&A with fund providers and fund selectors hosted by International Investment.

The International Investment Nordic Forum, which follows on the success of the II Middle East Forum (now in its third edition) will be for investment professionals, fund selectors, key pension fund managers and international financial advisers, particularly those operating in the Nordic region.

For more information, please contact Gary Robinson, commercial director: [email protected]