UK's Vintage to acquire Corfe Wealth Management

Vintage Wealth Management has agreed to acquire Surrey-based Corfe Wealth Management, founded by Christopher Webb in 2011, as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

While initially helping to ensure a smooth integration of the Corfe business and customer-base into the Vintage family, Webb continues as a client-facing Adviser within the group with a broader remit to expand the Vintage service proposition across the south-east of England.

John Morton, CEO of Vintage Wealth Management said: "The decision to acquire Corfe Wealth Management is a natural stepping-stone in our expansion plans to grow by targeted acquisitions alongside our continued organic growth, driven, in part, by our joint venture partners and the recruitment of new advisers. We welcome our new colleagues and look forward to working together."

Webb added: "For some time it had been evident that, for the ultimate benefit of our clients, Corfe should seek to partner with a larger firm who could provide the additional support and resources that we were looking for in an increasingly challenging marketplace, both in terms of scale and economic backdrop, while also ensuring that we could continue to deliver those clients a ‘best in market' service offering."

"A link-up with Vintage offered clear synergies, wider opportunities for the enlarged grouping and an enhanced service capability - all of which were prime motivators for us. Since starting our discussions the transition process has progressed remarkably smoothly. This I put down to the fact that a clear plan was put in place and implemented from the outset."

