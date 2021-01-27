Praemium Int'l picks Allfunds as distribution provider

Allfunds, the independent wealthtech and fund distribution platform, has been appointed by Praemium International as its fund distribution provider.

Praemium International offers financial institutions and investors access to a fully integrated account management platform. Founded in 2001 in Australia, Praemium launched in the UK in 2006 and Praemium International launched in Jersey in 2012 with a mission to assist wealth advisers to deliver great investor experiences and outcomes.

Allfunds is the world's leading wealthtech and fund distribution platform globally offering access to over 100,000 funds from over 2,000 fund houses. Both companies are widely conisdered leaders in their respective segments and offer global, innovative solutions making for a natural cooperation.

Through Allfunds global, one-stop shop solutions, Praemium International users will benefit from multi-currency offerings and access to off-shore funds. They will also have access to a robust set of digital tools through Allfunds digital eco-system Connect.

Simon Shapland, Allfunds head of UK and Ireland, said: "We are delighted that Praemium International has selected Allfunds as their global fund platform and we see natural synergies between our businesses. As the world's largest fund distribution network, we recognise the need for a multi-currency global funds offering in an efficient and single process. Through Allfunds' network of both domestic and international funds Praemium International clients will have access to over 100,000 funds."

Mark Sanderson, Praemium International's chief operating officer, commented: "We own, run, manage and develop our own technology - with more than 50% of global headcount in technology development we release enhancements every two weeks."

"Continuous improvement is baked into our daily routine and doesn't just stop at our own technology. We always look to continuously improve the products and services we make available on the platform, and Allfunds is a really great addition to that suite."

