People moves: Mediolanum Int'l Funds appoints head of multi-manager

European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd (MIFL), has appointed Bish Limbu as its new head of its Multi-Manager Function.

Based in Dublin, Limbu will report to Christophe Jaubert, MIFL's chief investment officer.

Limbu will manage a team of Portfolio Managers covering Multi-Manager Equity, Fixed income and multi asset strategies, as well as the manager research team headed by Inma Conde. He will also be responsible for scouting and developing investment partnerships working with Brian O'Rourke. Mr. Limbu will be part of the MIFL Investment Committee contributing to the firm's house view and ensuring alignment across the multi manager portfolio range, while ensuring each product has an optimal return and risk profile.

Limbu has over 25 years of industry experience across investment, wealth management and capital markets. He was most recently a Senior Fund Manager at Octopus Investments, where he was a Founding member of the multi-manager team.

In Octopus he developed and headed the investment team, oversaw the product design, and the investment management, including strategic, tactical asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Before this, Limbu was a Senior Analyst at Barclays Wealth where he was responsible for Funds selection and multi-manager products. Previously, he was a Senior Fund Analyst at Bestinvest, one of the UK's leading IFA firms - where he was responsible for the selection, monitoring and assessment of investment funds.

Jaubert commented: "We are delighted to have Bish in the team. He is bringing an impressive performance track record in different strategies, and we will benefit from his expertise and knowledge, which are complementary to ones we have."

"He will help to capitalise on the quality of our manager research and keeping the pace of growth in the portfolio management team, which has substantially grown over the last two years."

