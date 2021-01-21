Lombard Int'l Assurance expands wealth planning solutions to Greek tax residents

Lombard International Assurance announced today the launch of a new offering for Greek tax residents, leveraging its 30 years' experience in designing cross-border solutions to 'protect, preserve and pass on wealth.'

Luxembourg unit-linked life insurance is an established and internationally recognised tool for wealth preservation, firmly embedded in the legal systems of countries across the world, including Greece.

Lombard International Assurance's new offering, for affluent Greek tax residents, provides access to benefits including asset and investor protection, tax deferral, international portability and asset allocation.

The solution is designed to support long-term diversified investment portfolios, including alternative assets such as private equity and real estate. It provides access to a range of 800+ asset managers and 200+ custodian banks, via a multi-support contract including internal dedicated funds, internal collective funds and external funds.

Luca Bertacchi, global director, head of Switzerland, Strategic Partnerships and International Markets, commented: "We continue to innovate and grow our international focus on new markets backed by our strong, market leading 30-year track record. We are delighted to expand our support to the wealth and succession planning needs of Greek high-net worth families with our specialist and tailored solutions."

Rob MacIntyre, group director, head of wealth structuring solutions and product development, added: "Over the past 30 years, our priority has always been to serve our partners and intermediaries across the globe with specialist wealth planning solutions. We are proud to offer compliant, flexible and innovative solutions which can be tailored to meet the wealth structuring and succession planning needs of their clients."

"We have identified a growing appetite for our solutions from partners serving the needs of Greek tax residents. Our dedicated team of wealth structuring experts has designed a solution that meets their requirements and that enables investment flexibility, whilst providing asset protection and tax efficiency."

