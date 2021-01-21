President Biden signs order for US to rejoin Paris climate agreement

US President Joe Biden signed 15 executive orders, including starting the process of rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, after being sworn into office on Wednesday.

Newly-inaugurated Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were inaugurated on Wednesday, and the new administration wasted little time afterwards, undoing a number of predecessor Donald Trump's actions.

Among the executive actions taken by Biden were to sign a document ensuring the US rejoins the Paris agreement alongside a sweeping order tackling climate change, as well as revoking the presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

We are going to combat climate change in a way that we have not done so far."

Biden also signed into law a mask mandate on federal property and for federal employees, established a new White House office to coordinate the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and stopped the process of the US leaving the World Health Organisation.

Biden said: "Some of the executive actions I am going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the covid crisis, we are going to combat climate change in a way that we have not done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities. These are just all starting points."

