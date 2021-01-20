Jupiter reboots sustainability focus with restructure and promotions

Jupiter announced today a number of senior appointments within its sustainability arm, as part of a refreshening of its sustainable investing options and products.



Abbie Llewellyn-Waters is appointed to the new role of head of sustainable investing. With over 15 years of sustainable investment experience, Llewellyn-Waters has managed the Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund since inception, delivering 55.92%, relative to a return of 39.49% for the benchmark and 38.76% for the sector. The Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund was launched to offer clients an alternative to mainstream global equities by combining financial returns with environmental and social returns - enabling clients to participate in the transition to a more sustainable world.



Experienced fund manager Rhys Petheram is promoted to the new role of Head of Environmental Solutions, working closely with Abbie. A recognised thought-leader in environmental fixed income investments with 20 years' experience across fixed income and multi-asset portfolios, Petheram has co-managed the mixed-asset Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified Fund since inception in 2016, delivering 27.50% relative to a sector average of 16.85% over this time, and has extensive experience of the sustainable solutions universe with a particular specialism in green bonds.



He will oversee Jupiter's environmental solutions range across asset classes, including the flagship £691m Jupiter Ecology Fund.



This strategy restructure follows the decision of Charlie Thomas, head of strategy, Environment and Sustainability, to leave Jupiter after 20 years at the company, including 17 years at the helm of the Jupiter Ecology Fund.



Following Thomas's departure, Jon Wallace, who has worked closely with Charlie for over 10 years, will be promoted to fund manager, taking over the management of the Jupiter Ecology Fund, Jupiter Responsible Income Fund and the equity segment of the mixed asset Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified fund, working alongside Rhys Petheram and reporting into him.



Jupiter is committed to providing a strong team of specialist analysts to support the strategy. Freddie Woolfe and Mark Evans will retain their focus on Global Sustainable Equities, and we will look to add further resource to the environmental solutions team over time. They will also continue to receive ongoing input from Jupiter's dedicated Governance and Sustainability Research team, headed by Ashish Ray.

Andrew Formica, CEO, commented: "Drawing on Jupiter's 30-year heritage of sustainable investing, this restructure and the series of appointments announced today reinforce our commitment to this strategically important client proposition which we see as a cornerstone of our future business growth plans. We are pleased to be able to offer our clients a distinct choice of products, enabling them to achieve their sustainable investing goals in partnership with our dedicated and experienced team."



Stephen Pearson, CIO, added: "We would like to congratulate Abbie and Rhys on their new roles, created to drive forward our sustainability proposition. Their unrivalled knowledge and experience coupled with their passion for driving sustainable and enduring change on behalf of our clients will see us continue to innovate and lead the industry in this important area."



"We are also delighted to make Jon's well-deserved promotion. Jon has been with the company since 2009 and has shown himself to be an innovative, inquisitive stock picker through his company research and analysis. He has worked closely with Charlie for many years on the Jupiter Ecology fund and becomes only the fourth manager to take on this role in its 32-year life."



"At the same time, I would also like to pay tribute to departing manager Charlie Thomas. Having taken on the management of the Jupiter Ecology Fund nearly 20 years ago, Charlie has become an important part of that fund's long history and has made a strong mark at Jupiter and on the sector during his tenure. He has been a pleasure to work with and he leaves with our thanks for the valuable contribution he has made and our best wishes for the future."

Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund, rolling 12-month performance

This restructure and the series of appointments announced today reinforce our commitment to this strategically important client proposition."

Rolling 12-month Performance (%) 1 Jan '20 to 31 Dec ‘20 1 Jan ‘19 to 31 Dec ‘19 Fund 18.82 29.18 Target Benchmark (MSCI ACWI) 12.67 21.71 Sector average (IA Global) 14.81 22.01

Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified, rolling 12-month performance

Rolling 12-month Performance (%) 1 Jan '20 to 31 Dec ‘20 1 Jan ‘19 to 31 Dec ‘19 1 Jan '1



Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter