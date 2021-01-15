SharingAlpha's 2020 top rated funds by category revealed
SharingAlpha, the 'TripAdvisor for fund selectors', has released its most highly rated funds by category for 2020.
JPM Pacific Equity Fund is the most highly rated fund in the Asia Equity category, and Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps comes top for Asia Fixed Income.
Within the Emerging Markets Equity category, Templeton Frontier Markets Fund came top rated. The full listing is published below.
SharingAlpha says that because fund selectors determine which funds will be rated and they give that rating knowing it will influence their track record creates a robust model for reliable ratings based on the wisdom of a large number of professional participants while solving potential conflict of interest present in the traditional rating industry.
SharingAlpha is the first user generated fund rating platform that has become the world's largest fund rating agency in terms of the number of fund selectors contributing to its ratings.
The results are based more on qualitatively derived expectations of fund selectors rather than retrospective quantitative filtering. A minimum of 10 ratings for a fund are required to obtain a rating.
Oren Kaplan, co-founder and CEO SharingAlpha, "During the past year, due to the shift toward digital distribution channels, a long list of large international fund providers decided to use SharingAlpha's services. Firms such as Vanguard, M&G, Janus Henderson, Jupiter, Franklin Templeton, Nomura, Hermes, Baille Gifford, MFS, TCW, Allianz, Robeco and many smaller boutiques."
Methodology
SharingAlpha's fund selection ranking is determined by professionals ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to a comparable ETF. In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction.
Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.
On a monthly basis they compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund versus the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.
This is called the Hit Score. They compare the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members' average Hit Score and rank them accordingly.
Most highly rated funds by category for 2020
|Fund
|Category
|Veritas Asian Fund
|Asia ex-Japan Equity
|Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps
|Asia Fixed Income
|JPM Pacific Equity Fund
|Asia Equity
|Brasil Capital Equity Fund
|Brazil Equity
|UBS (Lux) EF China Opportunity
|Greater China Equity
|Vontobel Dynamic Commodity
|Commodities Broad Basket
|Lazard Convertible Global
|Convertibles
|Templeton Frontier Markets Fund
|Emerging Markets Equity
|DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust
|Emerging Markets Fixed Income
|Magallanes European Equity FI
|Europe Equity Large Cap
|Valentum FI
|Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
|Storm Bond Fund
|Euro Fixed Income
|Amundi Ultra Short Term Bond SRI
|Euro Money Market
|The AtonRâ Fund
|Global Equity Large Cap
|Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund
|Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund
|Global Fixed Income
|MW TOPS UCITS Fund
|Long/Short Equity
|Robeco High Yield Bonds
|High Yield Fixed Income
|Kotak India Midcap Fund
|India Equity
|CAP Japan Equity Fund
|Japan Equity
|Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified
|Multialternative
|BGF World Gold Fund
|Precious Metals Sector Equity
|Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund
|Healthcare Sector Equity
|AXA Aedificandi
|Real Estate Sector Equity
|BGF World Technology Fund
|Technology Sector Equity
|Liontrust Special Situations Fund
|UK Equity Large Cap
|Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund
|UK Equity Mid/Small Cap
|PIMCO Income Fund
|US Fixed Income
|Iron Trust - Treasury Fund
|US Money Market
|ABN AMRO Parnassus US Sustainable Eqs
|US Equity Large Cap Blend
|Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund
|US Equity Large Cap Growth
|Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd
|US Equity Mid Cap
|Laurium Limpopo Master LP
|Africa Equity
|Schroder ISF Emerging Europe
|Europe Emerging Markets Equity
|Legg Mason WA Macro Opportunities Bd Fd
|Long/Short Credit
|JPM Global Macro Opportunities Fund
|Global Macro
|Acatis Gané Value Event Fonds
|Multi-Asset Allocation
Top 50 fund selectors
|Country
|Company
|Last Name
|First Name
|Spain
|Orienta Capital
|Ribelles
|Patricia
|Germany
|DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand
|Kagel
|Vinicius
|United States
|North American Management Corporation
|Huber
|Douglas
|Portugal
|Banco Carregosa
|Gaspar
|Tiago
|Sweden
|Gräsa Consulting
|Ahl
|Peter
|Sweden
|Europeiska Investeringsrådgivarna
|Rock
|Daniel
|Germany
|Apano GmbH
|Sievers
|Markus
|Spain
|Tio&Codina Asesores
|Roig Roca
|Daniel
|Switzerland
|HSBC
|Marx
|Oliver
|Norway
|Mercer (Norge) AS
|Johanson Tanke
|Kim
|Italy
|Banca IMI
|Amri
|Insaf
|Luxembourg
|Patrimonia Family Office
|Belkacemi
|Mona
|Italy
|Banca Aletti
|Bottani
|Fabio
|United States
|Campbell Williams, Inc.
|Cardona
|Alfredo
|United Kingdom
|LGT Vestra
|Craven
|Noel
|United Kingdom
|Yellow Capital Wealth Management
|Ellwood
|Haydn
|South Africa
|G E Kuschke Incorporated
|Erich
|Kuschke
|Spain
|Mapfre Inversión
|García
|Ismael
|Switzerland
|Nickel Pajaste SA
|Gosteli
|Stephane
|Spain
|Tressis
|Guerrero Carral
|Jose Carlos
|South Africa
|Holborn Assets
|Heinrich
|Slabber
|France
|Fonds de Réserve pour les Retraites
|Herve
|Seignol
|Switzerland
|Edmond de Rothschild
|Heymann
|Arnaud
|South Africa
|Financial Junction Investments
|Hubert
|Sherrat
|United Kingdom
|Sand Aire
|Lenart
|Peter
|Spain
|Altex Partners Gestion SGIIC
|Llorente
|Fernando
|South Africa
|Glacier
|Oosthuizen
|Ryno
|Italy
|Edmond de Rothschild
|Ottolenghi
|David
|Italy
|Azimut Capital
|Pastorino
|Marco
|Belgium
|Miles Ahead Investment Company
|Peeters
|Tim
|United Kingdom
|Octopus Investments
|Thompson
|Peter
|United Kingdom
|VWM Wealth
|Thomson
|David
|Italy
|Amundi Investment Management
|Valvona
|Filippo
|France
|Amundi
|Veillet—Lavallée
|Bruno
|Norway
|DNB Asset Management
|Wilander
|Fredrik
|United Kingdom
|FE fundinfo
|Younes
|Charles
|Switzerland
|Retraites Populaires
|Arnold
|Jerome
|Switzerland
|Banca Credinvest
|Barzaghi
|Marco Luca
|United Kingdom
|WH Ireland
|Beaney
|Steven
|Spain
|Abante Asesores
|Bresco
|Inmaculada
|Belgium
|Alfabet Advisors
|Caluwe
|Ludwig
|Italy
|CNP Partners
|Camisa
|Paolo
|Spain
|Andbank Wealth Management SGIIC
|Cañabate
|Pilar
|Italy
|AcomeA Sgr
|Catalano
|Fabio
|France
|Swiss Life Banque Privée
|Chapelle
|Antoine
|United States
|D'Arcy Wealth Management, Inc
|Cherry
|Bobby
|Spain
|Unicorp Patrimonio
|de la Plata
|Santiago
|France
|Amplegest
|d'Ornellas
|Xavier
|Canada
|TD Wealth
|Dwek
|Steve
|Switzerland
|Lungershausen Eggensperger Enzler & Partner
|Enzler
|Christian
