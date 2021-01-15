SharingAlpha's 2020 top rated funds by category revealed

SharingAlpha's 2020 top rated funds by category revealed
SharingAlpha, the 'TripAdvisor for fund selectors', has released its most highly rated funds by category for 2020.

JPM Pacific Equity Fund is the most highly rated fund in the Asia Equity category, and Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps comes top for Asia Fixed Income. 

Within the Emerging Markets Equity category, Templeton Frontier Markets Fund came top rated. The full listing is published below.

SharingAlpha says that because fund selectors determine which funds will be rated and they give that rating knowing it will influence their track record creates a robust model for reliable ratings based on the wisdom of a large number of professional participants while solving potential conflict of interest present in the traditional rating industry.

SharingAlpha is the first user generated fund rating platform that has become the world's largest fund rating agency in terms of the number of fund selectors contributing to its ratings.

The results are based more on qualitatively derived expectations of fund selectors rather than retrospective quantitative filtering. A minimum of 10 ratings for a fund are required to obtain a rating.

Oren Kaplan, co-founder and CEO SharingAlpha, "During the past year, due to the shift toward digital distribution channels, a long list of large international fund providers decided to use SharingAlpha's services. Firms such as Vanguard, M&G, Janus Henderson, Jupiter, Franklin Templeton, Nomura, Hermes, Baille Gifford, MFS, TCW, Allianz, Robeco and many smaller boutiques."

Methodology
SharingAlpha's fund selection ranking is determined by professionals ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to a comparable ETF. In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction.

Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.

On a monthly basis they compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund versus the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.

This is called the Hit Score. They compare the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members' average Hit Score and rank them accordingly.

Most highly rated funds by category for 2020

 

Fund Category
Veritas Asian Fund Asia ex-Japan Equity
Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps Asia Fixed Income
JPM Pacific Equity Fund Asia Equity
Brasil Capital Equity Fund Brazil Equity
UBS (Lux) EF China Opportunity Greater China Equity
Vontobel Dynamic Commodity Commodities Broad Basket
Lazard Convertible Global Convertibles
Templeton Frontier Markets Fund Emerging Markets Equity
DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust Emerging Markets Fixed Income
Magallanes European Equity FI Europe Equity Large Cap
Valentum FI Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap
Storm Bond Fund Euro Fixed Income
Amundi Ultra Short Term Bond SRI Euro Money Market
The AtonRâ Fund Global Equity Large Cap
Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund Global Equity Mid/Small Cap
PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund Global Fixed Income
MW TOPS UCITS Fund Long/Short Equity
Robeco High Yield Bonds High Yield Fixed Income
Kotak India Midcap Fund India Equity
CAP Japan Equity Fund Japan Equity
Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified Multialternative
BGF World Gold Fund Precious Metals Sector Equity
Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund Healthcare Sector Equity
AXA Aedificandi Real Estate Sector Equity
BGF World Technology Fund Technology Sector Equity
Liontrust Special Situations Fund UK Equity Large Cap
Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund UK Equity Mid/Small Cap
PIMCO Income Fund US Fixed Income
Iron Trust - Treasury Fund US Money Market
ABN AMRO Parnassus US Sustainable Eqs US Equity Large Cap Blend
Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund US Equity Large Cap Growth
Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd US Equity Mid Cap
Laurium Limpopo Master LP Africa Equity
Schroder ISF Emerging Europe Europe Emerging Markets Equity
Legg Mason WA Macro Opportunities Bd Fd Long/Short Credit
JPM Global Macro Opportunities Fund Global Macro
Acatis Gané Value Event Fonds Multi-Asset Allocation

 

Top 50 fund selectors

Country Company Last Name First Name
Spain Orienta Capital Ribelles Patricia
Germany DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand Kagel Vinicius
United States North American Management Corporation Huber Douglas
Portugal Banco Carregosa Gaspar Tiago
Sweden Gräsa Consulting Ahl Peter
Sweden Europeiska Investeringsrådgivarna Rock Daniel
Germany Apano GmbH Sievers Markus
Spain Tio&Codina Asesores Roig Roca Daniel
Switzerland HSBC Marx Oliver
Norway Mercer (Norge) AS Johanson Tanke Kim
Italy Banca IMI Amri Insaf
Luxembourg Patrimonia Family Office Belkacemi Mona
Italy Banca Aletti Bottani Fabio
United States Campbell Williams, Inc. Cardona Alfredo
United Kingdom LGT Vestra Craven Noel
United Kingdom Yellow Capital Wealth Management Ellwood Haydn
South Africa G E Kuschke Incorporated Erich Kuschke
Spain Mapfre Inversión García Ismael
Switzerland Nickel Pajaste SA Gosteli Stephane
Spain Tressis Guerrero Carral Jose Carlos
South Africa Holborn Assets Heinrich Slabber
France Fonds de Réserve pour les Retraites Herve Seignol
Switzerland Edmond de Rothschild Heymann Arnaud
South Africa Financial Junction Investments Hubert Sherrat
United Kingdom Sand Aire Lenart Peter
Spain Altex Partners Gestion SGIIC Llorente Fernando
South Africa Glacier Oosthuizen Ryno
Italy Edmond de Rothschild Ottolenghi David
Italy Azimut Capital Pastorino Marco
Belgium Miles Ahead Investment Company Peeters Tim
United Kingdom Octopus Investments Thompson Peter
United Kingdom VWM Wealth Thomson David
Italy Amundi Investment Management Valvona Filippo
France Amundi Veillet—Lavallée Bruno
Norway DNB Asset Management Wilander Fredrik
United Kingdom FE fundinfo Younes Charles
Switzerland Retraites Populaires Arnold Jerome
Switzerland Banca Credinvest Barzaghi Marco Luca
United Kingdom WH Ireland Beaney Steven
Spain Abante Asesores Bresco Inmaculada
Belgium Alfabet Advisors Caluwe Ludwig
Italy CNP Partners Camisa Paolo
Spain Andbank Wealth Management SGIIC Cañabate Pilar
Italy AcomeA Sgr Catalano Fabio
France Swiss Life Banque Privée Chapelle Antoine
United States D'Arcy Wealth Management, Inc Cherry Bobby
Spain Unicorp Patrimonio de la Plata Santiago
France Amplegest d'Ornellas Xavier
Canada TD Wealth Dwek Steve
Switzerland Lungershausen Eggensperger Enzler & Partner Enzler Christian

 

