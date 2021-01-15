SharingAlpha's 2020 top rated funds by category revealed

SharingAlpha, the 'TripAdvisor for fund selectors', has released its most highly rated funds by category for 2020.

JPM Pacific Equity Fund is the most highly rated fund in the Asia Equity category, and Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps comes top for Asia Fixed Income.

Within the Emerging Markets Equity category, Templeton Frontier Markets Fund came top rated. The full listing is published below.

SharingAlpha says that because fund selectors determine which funds will be rated and they give that rating knowing it will influence their track record creates a robust model for reliable ratings based on the wisdom of a large number of professional participants while solving potential conflict of interest present in the traditional rating industry.

SharingAlpha is the first user generated fund rating platform that has become the world's largest fund rating agency in terms of the number of fund selectors contributing to its ratings.

The results are based more on qualitatively derived expectations of fund selectors rather than retrospective quantitative filtering. A minimum of 10 ratings for a fund are required to obtain a rating.



Oren Kaplan, co-founder and CEO SharingAlpha, "During the past year, due to the shift toward digital distribution channels, a long list of large international fund providers decided to use SharingAlpha's services. Firms such as Vanguard, M&G, Janus Henderson, Jupiter, Franklin Templeton, Nomura, Hermes, Baille Gifford, MFS, TCW, Allianz, Robeco and many smaller boutiques."

Methodology

SharingAlpha's fund selection ranking is determined by professionals ability to assess the future performance of the funds relative to a comparable ETF. In case the rater expects the fund to outperform the ETF then the overall rating they assign to the fund will be over 3. It will be closer to 5 in case they have a strong conviction.

Hence, a rating of between 1 and 3 is given to funds that are expected to generate negative alpha and a rating of between 3 and 5 is given to funds that are expected to generate positive alpha.

On a monthly basis they compare the ratings with the actual performance of the fund versus the ETF, the closer the prediction with the actual reality the higher the score they get for this rating.

This is called the Hit Score. They compare the overall average Hit Score of all the funds rated by the member and compare it to other members' average Hit Score and rank them accordingly.

Most highly rated funds by category for 2020

Fund Category Veritas Asian Fund Asia ex-Japan Equity Matthews Asia Fds Asia Credit Opps Asia Fixed Income JPM Pacific Equity Fund Asia Equity Brasil Capital Equity Fund Brazil Equity UBS (Lux) EF China Opportunity Greater China Equity Vontobel Dynamic Commodity Commodities Broad Basket Lazard Convertible Global Convertibles Templeton Frontier Markets Fund Emerging Markets Equity DPAM L Bonds Emerging Markets Sust Emerging Markets Fixed Income Magallanes European Equity FI Europe Equity Large Cap Valentum FI Europe Equity Mid/Small Cap Storm Bond Fund Euro Fixed Income Amundi Ultra Short Term Bond SRI Euro Money Market The AtonRâ Fund Global Equity Large Cap Baillie Gifford Global Discovery Fund Global Equity Mid/Small Cap PIMCO GIS Global Bond Fund Global Fixed Income MW TOPS UCITS Fund Long/Short Equity Robeco High Yield Bonds High Yield Fixed Income Kotak India Midcap Fund India Equity CAP Japan Equity Fund Japan Equity Schroder GAIA Two Sigma Diversified Multialternative BGF World Gold Fund Precious Metals Sector Equity Polar Capital Biotechnology Fund Healthcare Sector Equity AXA Aedificandi Real Estate Sector Equity BGF World Technology Fund Technology Sector Equity Liontrust Special Situations Fund UK Equity Large Cap Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund UK Equity Mid/Small Cap PIMCO Income Fund US Fixed Income Iron Trust - Treasury Fund US Money Market ABN AMRO Parnassus US Sustainable Eqs US Equity Large Cap Blend Polen Capital Focus US Growth Fund US Equity Large Cap Growth Threadneedle American Smlr Coms Fd US Equity Mid Cap Laurium Limpopo Master LP Africa Equity Schroder ISF Emerging Europe Europe Emerging Markets Equity Legg Mason WA Macro Opportunities Bd Fd Long/Short Credit JPM Global Macro Opportunities Fund Global Macro Acatis Gané Value Event Fonds Multi-Asset Allocation

Top 50 fund selectors

Country Company Last Name First Name Spain Orienta Capital Ribelles Patricia Germany DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand Kagel Vinicius United States North American Management Corporation Huber Douglas Portugal Banco Carregosa Gaspar Tiago Sweden Gräsa Consulting Ahl Peter Sweden Europeiska Investeringsrådgivarna Rock Daniel Germany Apano GmbH Sievers Markus Spain Tio&Codina Asesores Roig Roca Daniel Switzerland HSBC Marx Oliver Norway Mercer (Norge) AS Johanson Tanke Kim Italy Banca IMI Amri Insaf Luxembourg Patrimonia Family Office Belkacemi Mona Italy Banca Aletti Bottani Fabio United States Campbell Williams, Inc. Cardona Alfredo United Kingdom LGT Vestra Craven Noel United Kingdom Yellow Capital Wealth Management Ellwood Haydn South Africa G E Kuschke Incorporated Erich Kuschke Spain Mapfre Inversión García Ismael Switzerland Nickel Pajaste SA Gosteli Stephane Spain Tressis Guerrero Carral Jose Carlos South Africa Holborn Assets Heinrich Slabber France Fonds de Réserve pour les Retraites Herve Seignol Switzerland Edmond de Rothschild Heymann Arnaud South Africa Financial Junction Investments Hubert Sherrat United Kingdom Sand Aire Lenart Peter Spain Altex Partners Gestion SGIIC Llorente Fernando South Africa Glacier Oosthuizen Ryno Italy Edmond de Rothschild Ottolenghi David Italy Azimut Capital Pastorino Marco Belgium Miles Ahead Investment Company Peeters Tim United Kingdom Octopus Investments Thompson Peter United Kingdom VWM Wealth Thomson David Italy Amundi Investment Management Valvona Filippo France Amundi Veillet—Lavallée Bruno Norway DNB Asset Management Wilander Fredrik United Kingdom FE fundinfo Younes Charles Switzerland Retraites Populaires Arnold Jerome Switzerland Banca Credinvest Barzaghi Marco Luca United Kingdom WH Ireland Beaney Steven Spain Abante Asesores Bresco Inmaculada Belgium Alfabet Advisors Caluwe Ludwig Italy CNP Partners Camisa Paolo Spain Andbank Wealth Management SGIIC Cañabate Pilar Italy AcomeA Sgr Catalano Fabio France Swiss Life Banque Privée Chapelle Antoine United States D'Arcy Wealth Management, Inc Cherry Bobby Spain Unicorp Patrimonio de la Plata Santiago France Amplegest d'Ornellas Xavier Canada TD Wealth Dwek Steve Switzerland Lungershausen Eggensperger Enzler & Partner Enzler Christian

