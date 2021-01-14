Mirabaud AM granted SRI label for its global equity strategies

Mirabaud Asset Management has been awarded the SRI label for its two global equity strategies; the Mirabaud - Sustainable Global Focus Fund and the Mirabaud - Sustainable Global High Dividend Fund.

The SRI label was created and is supported by the French Ministry of Finance. It follows a set of rigorous criteria to demonstrate the systematic and measurable integration of extra-financial and ESG analysis in investments. These two funds join the Mirabaud - Sustainable Global Convertible Bond Fund, in having been awarded this SRI label.

Mirabaud Asset Management's global equity team, which is based in London, constructs high conviction portfolios via the identification of multiple global themes displaying strong long-term structural growth tailwinds.

As active, engaged managers, we believe that there is no substitute for in-depth, bottom-up company research and ongoing active engagement with companies."

Each quality franchise added to the team's portfolios must also meet rigorous ESG criteria, which are fully integrated into the investment process. It involves both deep top-down and bottom up company analysis as well as active company engagement.

Hamid Amoura, head of responsible investment at Mirabaud Asset Management said about the labelling, "We are delighted to be awarded this label. Obtaining this label reflects our continuous commitment to Responsible Investment and our ambition to strengthen Mirabaud Asset Management's positioning in terms of sustainability and responsibility."

Anu Narula, head of global equities at Mirabaud Asset Management, said: "It's great to receive this label in recognition of our robust ESG processes in our global equity franchise. As active, engaged managers, we believe that there is no substitute for in-depth, bottom-up company research and ongoing active engagement with companies."

"This deep due diligence is essential to gaining insights into a company's management quality, business strategy and potential risk exposure."

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter