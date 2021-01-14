TORA partners with Japanese AM firm Revolution

TORA Holdings, a pioneer of advanced investment technology for buy-side and sell-side firms, has announced a partnership with Revolution, a fast-growing Japanese investment and asset management company.

TORA has deep ties to the Japan financial markets and will provide trading and portfolio management technology to both the investment and asset management businesses of Revolution.

TORA's award winning execution and order management platforms deliver detailed analytics, pairs and basket trading, trade cost analysis, post-trade allocations, commission management and reporting tools. This coupled with their new generation PMS that encompasses a full general ledger, real time and historical P&L, time series, shadow accounting and sophisticated charting solutions makes it one of the most advanced end to end investment trading platforms for Japanese investors.

Revolution was originally founded in 1986 as a real estate company, in 2019 the company rebranded and expanded into investment and asset management services globally. Revolution's investment activities target high-return opportunities while minimizing downside risk.

The company is headquartered in Japan and aims to build long-term capital growth coupled with disciplined risk management. Both companies aim to bring new and more robust investment technology solutions and investment options to the Japanese market.

Separately, TORA can acquire a 8.35% stake in Revolution through a loan and call option agreement which it executed with Fruta Fruta, Inc. in November 2020.

Robert Dykes, CEO at TORA commented "We are delighted to have entered into this strategic partnership with Revolution. TORA's advanced investment platform will help Revolution's traders and investment advisors analyze greater sets of data to make quicker and more informed trading decisions and improve access to global markets, brokers, custodians and alternative pools of liquidity."

Takafumi Okamoto, CEO at Revolution states "Revolution are really pleased to have TORA onboard as a strategic partner. Their local market presence and expertise will help drive Revolution forward and give us a clear advantage."

TORA, launched in Tokyo, Japan 15 years ago as a cloud-based SaaS EMS.

