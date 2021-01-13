Fidelity Int'l launches advice service

Fidelity International today announced the launch of its new restricted advice service, Fidelity Wealth Management, to support customers' simple, evolving and complex financial needs.

Fidelity Wealth Management will build upon Fidelity's existing Wealth and Retirement services, bringing them together in a centralised offering for the first time to allow customers to benefit from shared tools, insights and experience from across the business.

From the point of launch, Fidelity Wealth Management will offer investment and retirement services, with plans to expand upon these in the future with the addition of estate, tax optimisation and financial planning services.

Its flexibility means customers can select the services which are most relevant to their needs, as well as how frequently they speak with an adviser. Advice can be arranged as a single meeting or reviewed annually, and through several channels depending on a customer's preference - including telephone or video conferencing.

Simon Gibbons, head of UK Wealth, Personal Investing at Fidelity International, commented: "There is a continued and growing need for financial advice services which help consumers to optimise their wealth as effectively as possible."

"The introduction of pension freedoms, increased longevity, and the transfer of wealth within generations means this is particularly acute amongst those planning for retirement. Fidelity Wealth Management builds upon our existing Wealth and Retirement experience, allowing us to offer even greater support and peace of mind for those customers seeking advice."

Stuart Welch, global head of personal investing and advisory at Fidelity International, commented: "The FCA has noted the progress made in closing the UK's advice gap in recent years, however has stressed there is still significant work needed to ensure those who require help in managing their finances have access to services which can help them with the decisions they face."

"The launch of Fidelity Wealth Management, alongside our other platform tools and guidance services, means we are able to offer a wide variety of sources of support to suit a range of customer needs."

