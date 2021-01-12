Guardian WM is reborn as Skybound WM

International financial advisory firm Guardian Wealth Management has unveiled its new name, Skybound Wealth Management, following the company's acquisition by the Skybound Capital Group.

Aimed at confirming the GWM group's alignment to Skybound Capital, a wealth and asset management group with a global presence, the new name signals a new chapter for the company as it moves to put previous troubles behind it.

GWM endured a difficult period since it was fined by the Qatari regulator in 2018, however since the announcement of the acquisition in April 2020, Skybound has made several changes to the business's operational structure, focussing on strengthening the adviser and client proposition.

During this time, the group promoted individuals who have demonstrated "a shared passion and desire" to see the company fast track its evolution to an AUM focused advice business, the company said in a statement.

New horizons

Skybound has said it will continue to focus on growing in its existing regions in 2021. Further afield the group will launch in Europe following the acquisition of a MIFID compliant company in Cyprus. Drawing on the wider Skybound Capital Group footprint, the firm has identified Australia as another target area for the group for later in 2021.

Discussing the rebrand, Lyon Botha, Skybound Wealth Management's new CEO said: "Since the acquisition, we have focused on understanding the needs of both clients and employees to ensure we build towards and implement the changes required to ensure we look after our two most important stakeholders. Strategically we believe this rebrand is important to distinguish the new era from the previous one.

"Across the company, we have seen an increase in retention levels and overall client satisfaction, which are positive early signs to show we are off to a good start".

Skybound has offices in the UAE, Switzerland, USA and the UK.

