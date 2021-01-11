Jupiter signs distribution agreement with FinecoBank in UK and Italy

Jupiter Asset Management has signed a distribution agreement with FinecoBank, one of Europe's leading fintech banks, which will allow Fineco to distribute Jupiter's funds on its platform in UK and in Italy.

The agreement represents a great opportunity for Jupiter to partner with this innovative company, which has recently launched into the UK market with a One-Step-Solution model that integrates credit, trading and investment into a single bank account.

Jupiter said its funds will also be distributed by FinecoBank in Italy, where the bank represents one of the key players in the private sector, strengthening Jupiter's product distribution network and marking a further step forward in its development of the important Italian market.

Andrea Boggio, head of Continental Europe and head of Italy, Jupiter, commented: "We are very pleased to have a partnership for the distribution of our strategies with FinecoBank, with whom we share a strong commitment to innovation and customer care."

"This shared commitment is reflected in the fact that the agreement is not limited to the UK market but includes Italy, where we continue our growth strategy in the retail market. This was also made possible thanks to the strategic collaboration begun last year with Fineco Asset Management."

