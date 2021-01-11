People moves: RWC Partners hires Chris Anker as ESG head

RWC Partners has today announced that Chris Anker has joined to lead the company's ESG initiatives.

Anker will be responsible for leading and coordinating RWC's activities related to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) risks in its clients' portfolios. He will report into Executive Committee member Arthur Grigoryants, head of investment strategy and ESG.

Anker joins from Columbia Threadneedle Investments where he held the role of Senior Analyst, Responsible Investment Policy. He brings over a decade of experience in the fields of corporate governance, stewardship, ethical investments and sustainable ownership. He previously worked at RPMI Railpen, the Church of England and PIRC, having studied at Oxford University and Imperial College London.

In his new role Anker will work closely with both RWC's investment and central teams, and lead on a range of ESG-related areas and projects.

Arthur Grigoryants, head of investment strategy and ESG, commented: "The regulatory and client environment in relation to ESG is rapidly evolving and presents one of the key opportunities for investment organisations and asset owners in coming years."

"RWC manages portfolios for some of the most advanced institutional ESG thinkers in the world. We are taking the opportunity to increase our resources devoted to collaboration, implementation and reporting of our ESG activities across our client portfolios."

Grigoryants added: "As a pure active manager, ESG considerations play a crucial part in every investment decision we make. Chris' recruitment is a reflection of the opportunities we see to leverage our scale, enhance the quality of our ESG activities and develop our approach to collaboration."

