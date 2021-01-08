iConnections joins AIMA as a sponsoring partner

iConnections, a platform connecting investment managers and allocators, today announced that it has joined the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) as a Sponsoring Partner.

The partnership will connect iConnections' alternative investment management community of leading allocators and fund managers with AIMA's members, who collectively manage more than $2trn in hedge fund and private credit assets, thus providing members of both organisations with the opportunity to access an invaluable network for capital introductions, industry resources and events.

Announcing the partnership Jack Inglis, CEO at AIMA, said: "Our industry has shown great resilience in the face of the current pandemic, and partnerships such as these deliver network effects that are critical to ensuring that our members can continue to facilitate global capital flows as well as generate returns for investors."

Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of iConnections, said: "iConnections is proud to be an AIMA sponsoring partner and work closely with this outstanding organization to help facilitate impactful engagement between world-class allocators and global fund managers."

"The partnership gives members of both organizations access to the best networking opportunities by connecting the iConnections community of leading managers and allocators with 2,000 corporate AIMA members in over 60 countries. At a time when the industry continues to adapt to covid-19, we look forward to helping iConnections' and AIMA's members accelerate their networking and fundraising."

