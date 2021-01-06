People moves: Newton IM appoints Euan Munro as new CEO

Newton Investment Management, part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, announced today the appointment of Euan Munro as its CEO, subject to FCA approval in the UK.

Munro will join Newton on 23 June and will report to Hanneke Smits, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Euan's accomplished investment career spans three decades. Most recently, Euan was CEO of Aviva Investors and a member of the global executive committee for seven years. Under Euan's leadership, Aviva Investors was transformed into a leading UK asset manager with total assets under management growing significantly. Prior to this, Euan was head of global multi-asset and fixed interest investing at Standard Life Investments.

Commenting on Munro's appointment, Hanneke Smits, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management, said: "Euan is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in the investment industry and we are delighted that he will be joining Newton as its chief executive officer."

"His investment credentials and extensive experience leading one of the UK's larger asset managers with a presence in the institutional, intermediary and retail markets, are highly relevant to Newton and we look forward to warmly welcoming him soon."

Munro added, "This is an exciting time to be joining Newton - a global asset manager full of talented people, high quality investment solutions and an incredibly strong heritage in responsible investment. I'm looking forward to building upon this strong foundation and continuing to enhance Newton's investment offering to help clients achieve their goals."

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter