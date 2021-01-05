HSBC launches multi-asset fund in Asia

HSBC Global Asset Management has announced the launch of the HSBC Asia Multi-Asset High Income Fund in Hong Kong.

The global bank said the new fund offers "multiple income streams from Asian equities, including listed real estate, and Asian high yield."

The US dollar fund is available to retail investors in Hong Kong from today.

Share classes are also available in other currencies including Hong Kong dollar, Australian dollar, euro, British pound, Canadian dollar and yuan. The management fee is 1.25%.

The initial public offering period will end on 15 January, when the fund will begin trading.

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter