People moves: Mark Versey appointed CEO of Aviva Investors

Aviva today announced the appointment of Mark Versey as chief executive of Aviva Investors.

The appointment is another important step in the delivery of Aviva's new strategy. Mark is currently Chief Investments Officer, Real Assets, at Aviva Investors. He will join Aviva's Group Executive Committee, reporting to Aviva Group CEO, Amanda Blanc, and will assume his new role with immediate effect.

Versey succeeds Euan Munro who, after seven years as CEO of Aviva Investors, will take up a role outside of Aviva.

Versey joined Aviva Investors in 2014 and has most recently led, and significantly grown, the £47bn real assets business which includes infrastructure, real estate and private debt markets.

He sits on the Investment Committee of the Investment Association and chairs its Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee.

Versey was previously chief investment officer at Friends Life Group and chief investment officer of AXA UK.

Aviva Investors is the international asset management arm of Aviva, with AuM of £355bn at the end of June 2020.

Amanda Blanc, Aviva Group CEO, said: "Mark is the leader that Aviva Investors needs to take it forward. Aviva Investors is a core part of Aviva and its investment capabilities are critical to our ambition to be the UK's leading insurer."

"I have been impressed with Mark's determination to strengthen Aviva Investors, deliver excellent investment performance and extend our leadership in responsible investing. Aviva Investors has a significant role to play in the delivery of Aviva's strategy, providing Aviva customers with attractive investment solutions for each step of their lives.

"I would like to thank Euan Munro for his leadership of Aviva Investors over the past seven years. He leaves with our best wishes for the next stage of his career."

Versey added: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Aviva Investors through its next phase of growth."

"My overriding priority will be to provide our customers with strong and consistent investment performance to deliver the outcomes they are looking for, including meeting net zero emission targets through sustainable investments. We have a significant opportunity at Aviva Investors to grow the business organically and help Aviva meet its ambitions in the UK."