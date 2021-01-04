DeVere's Green sells 'half of bitcoin holdings' over Christmas

As Bitcoin hits a record high of nearly $34,000, the CEO of one of deVere Group has announced he has sold half of his holdings in the popular cryptocurrency.



The revelation from Nigel Green - one of the first high-profile cryptocurrency advocates - comes as the Bitcoin price hit yet another all-time high.



The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation jumped to more than $24,661. The value of all Bitcoin in circulation is now around $452bn.



Green said: "I have sold half my holdings of Bitcoin as it hit an all-time high. Why? Because it should now be treated as any other investment - that's to say, where possible, it's better to sell high and re-buy in the dips."



"The steady gains in the price of Bitcoin has made the digital currency the top performing asset of 2020, up over 200%. As such, I felt the time was right for profit-taking."



He continued: "There should be no misunderstanding about my decision to sell. It is not due to a lack of belief in Bitcoin, or the concept of digital currencies - it's profit-taking now to buy more later. Indeed, more than ever, I believe that the future of money is cryptocurrencies."



As Bitcoin surged past $20,000 for the first time ever in mid-December the CEO noted that as some of the world's biggest institutions - amongst them multinational payment companies and Wall Street giants - "pile ever more into crypto, bringing with them their enormous expertise and capital, this in turn, swells consumer interest."



He went on to note that with governments continuing to support economies and increase spending due to the pandemic, investors are increasingly going to look to Bitcoin as a hedge against the "legitimate inflation concern."



Previously Green observed that inherent traits of cryptocurrencies are ever-more attractive. "These characteristics include that they're borderless, making them perfectly suited to a globalised world of commerce, trade, and people; that they are digital, making them an ideal match to the increasing digitalization of our world; and that demographics are on the side of cryptocurrencies as younger people are more likely to embrace them than older generations."



In addition, a global poll carried out by deVere Group found that nearly three-quarters of high-net-worth individuals will be invested in cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022.



The deVere CEO concluded: "Like me, many traders will sell record high prices as an opportunity to sell, so we can expect some pullback on prices in the near-term.



"But the longer-term price trajectory for Bitcoin is, I believe, undoubtedly upwards."

[Bitcoin] should now be treated as any other investment – that’s to say, where possible, it’s better to sell high and re-buy in the dips."