AKG awards RL360 five stars for image and strategy

RL360, the Isle of Man-based wealth manager, has been awarded the highest rating possible (five stars) for image and strategy by AKG.

In its latest report, the independent actuaries confirmed the five star image and strategy rating, as well as reaffirming a five star rating for RL360's service.

In addition, AKG once again awarded RL360 B+ for financial strength. No other international life company has a higher rating for financial strength.

AKG Financial Analytics Ltd specialises in the provision of ratings, information and market assistance to the financial services industry. The company's reports are designed to provide advisers with the information they need to assess the relative strengths of offshore long term insurers.

RL360 is part of International Financial Group Limited and the financial data AKG based this latest report on was as at 31 December 2019.