FEIFA and LGT Vestra renew partnership

The Federation of European IFAs (FEIFA) has announced a renewed partnership with LGT Vestra.

LGT Vestra is 100% owned by LGT - the largest privately-owned family office in the world.The relationship with FEIFA will be managed by Robert Hardy, LGT Vestra technical director (international).

"We are delighted to be working with FEIFA and its members during the continuing evolution of the European advisory market," Hardy said. Our experienced Business Development Directors are dedicated to working closely with advisers and we believe this working partnership adds significant value to the intermediary-client relationship".

LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 80 years. As at 30 June 2020, LGT managed assets of CHF 218.7 billion (USD 230.8 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients.

"LGT Vestra, based in the UK and Jersey, works closely in partnership with financial advisers", FEIFA CEO Paul Stanfield explained. "It provides them with a suite of services including US Persons, Model Portfolios, Sustainable investment strategies and bespoke investment management, all available both onshore and internationally, as well as in various currency denominations."

"This brings some excellent opportunities to our member advisers and fits very well with our existing relationships," he added,

These solutions are complemented by regular and tailored technical support and CPD-based seminars and workshops on subjects including pensions, trusts, ESG and tax planning.

FEIFA member companies are English-speaking advisory businesses, active across Europe and advising on cumulative assets in excess of €7bn. The Federation is a non-profit trade association and has partnerships with a wide range of companies, including all of the relevant international life companies, major asset managers, and key international pension and trust companies.