Fairway Group names Shareef as head of funds

Jersey-based owner-managed fiduciary group Fairway Group has named Aslam Shareef as its new head of funds.

Shareef, (pictured), joins Fairway Group from EFG Fund Services and has a wealth of experience in the offshore funds industry having been involved in the finance industry for over 15 years. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a diploma in Fund Administration.

He also has a wide range of experience across financial services businesses with expertise on the boards of various regulated entities and managed client entities, the company said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Investment in the highest calibre candidates alongside developing our technological efficiencies has put us in a great position for growth,” Louise Bracken-Smith, CEO, Fairway Group

Before EFG Shareef was a financial regulator within the funds supervision division of the Jersey Financial Services Commission before which he was responsible for a fund administration department at Dominion.

Before moving into funds industry Shareef spent seven years in audit with Deloitte and EY where he completed his training.

Funds

In his new role, he will lead the Funds department of Fairway Group working closely with CEO Louise Bracken-Smith and the existing Funds team.

"I am very excited to be joining Fairway Group and taking their business to the next level," said Shareef. "The team is very committed and I hope to utilize my experience and training to further the offering for existing clients and develop the client base."

Bracken-Smith said: "We are delighted that Aslam has joined Fairway Group and look forward to him taking us forward as we enter our 20th year".

"This is a crucial time for our business so investment in the highest calibre candidates alongside developing our technological efficiencies has put us in a great position for growth," she added.