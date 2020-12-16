EXCLUSIVE: Top ranking global fund selectors revealed
International Investment can exclusively reveal the top ranking global fund selectors of 2020, as selected by SharingAlpha.
As a celebration and acknowledgment of excellence and performance in the global fund selector world, International Investment has joined forces with SharingAlpha to bring this year's end of year rankings for fund selector performance, based on SharingAlpha's fund selector performance ratings (see table below).
- Global Overall Winner 2020 - Patrica Ribelles, Investment Analyst - Orienta Capital (Spain)
- USA - Douglas Huber, Director of Manager Research, North American Management Corporation
- UK - Michael Floyd, Investment Manager, Aviva
- Iberia - Tiago Gasper, Asset Manager Banco Carregosa
- Germany - Vinicius Kagel, Senior Partner, DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand
- France - Bruno Veillet-Lavallée, Head of Investment solutions, Amundi
- Spain - Daniel Roig Roca, Investment Manager, Tio&Codina Asesores
- Nordics - Jani Korhonen, Portfolio Manager, Evli Bank
- Africa - Heinrich Slabber, Investment Manager, Holborn Assets
- Benelux - Jan Lecluyse, Fund of Funds Manager, Fuchs & Associes Finance
- Switzerland - Armaud Heymann, Fund of Funds Portfolio Manager, Edmond de Rothschild
- Italy - Fillippo Valvona, Fund Selector, Amundi
- Asia - Ilan Sadon, CEO, Caspa
In 2021 International Investment will further expand its coverage of the global and European fund selector community and highlight the top performing Fund Selectors with an annual awards virtual ceremony and regional awards presetations. Winners will be selected from 11 different regions: Benelux, Iberia, Nordics, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Asia-Pacific, America and Africa
We invite professional investors to nominate themselves for next year's awards by joining SharingAlpha - the world's largest community of professional fund buyers,” - Oren Kaplan, co-founder, Sharing Alpha
An additional award will be given to the overall top performing Fund Selector on the SharingAlpha platform who will receive a special Global Fund Selector of the Year award at the end of 2021.
Oren Kaplan, pictured right, Co-Founder & CEO of SharingAlpha, said: "We're proud to be chosen by International Investment to support their innovative fund selectors awards methodology and introduce a more robust process. We invite professional investors to nominate themselves for next year's awards by joining SharingAlpha - the world's largest community of professional fund buyers."
In determining the winners, International Investment has adopted SharingAlpha's unique methodology, hence, in order to be selected for next years awards professional fund buyers are invited to start building their track record at www.SharingAlpha.com.
Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter