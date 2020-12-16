EXCLUSIVE: Top ranking global fund selectors revealed

The SharingAlpha Top Ranking Global Fund Selectors List 2020

Global Overall Winner 2020 - Patrica Ribelles, Investment Analyst - Orienta Capital (Spain)

USA - Douglas Huber, Director of Manager Research, North American Management Corporation

UK - Michael Floyd, Investment Manager, Aviva

Iberia - Tiago Gasper, Asset Manager Banco Carregosa

Germany - Vinicius Kagel, Senior Partner, DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand

France - Bruno Veillet-Lavallée, Head of Investment solutions, Amundi

Spain - Daniel Roig Roca, Investment Manager, Tio&Codina Asesores

Nordics - Jani Korhonen, Portfolio Manager, Evli Bank

Africa - Heinrich Slabber, Investment Manager, Holborn Assets

Benelux - Jan Lecluyse, Fund of Funds Manager, Fuchs & Associes Finance

Switzerland - Armaud Heymann, Fund of Funds Portfolio Manager, Edmond de Rothschild

Italy - Fillippo Valvona, Fund Selector, Amundi

Asia - Ilan Sadon, CEO, Caspa

In 2021 International Investment will further expand its coverage of the global and European fund selector community and highlight the top performing Fund Selectors with an annual awards virtual ceremony and regional awards presetations. Winners will be selected from 11 different regions: Benelux, Iberia, Nordics, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Asia-Pacific, America and Africa

We invite professional investors to nominate themselves for next year's awards by joining SharingAlpha - the world's largest community of professional fund buyers,” - Oren Kaplan, co-founder, Sharing Alpha

An additional award will be given to the overall top performing Fund Selector on the SharingAlpha platform who will receive a special Global Fund Selector of the Year award at the end of 2021.

Oren Kaplan, pictured right, Co-Founder & CEO of SharingAlpha, said: "We're proud to be chosen by International Investment to support their innovative fund selectors awards methodology and introduce a more robust process. We invite professional investors to nominate themselves for next year's awards by joining SharingAlpha - the world's largest community of professional fund buyers."

In determining the winners, International Investment has adopted SharingAlpha's unique methodology, hence, in order to be selected for next years awards professional fund buyers are invited to start building their track record at www.SharingAlpha.com.