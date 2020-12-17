People moves: AXA IM, BCS Global Markets, Mirabaud Group, Mirabaud AM, Aviva, St James's Place

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers has appointed Nigel Yates as portfolio manager, strengthening the AXA IM Framlington UK equities team, effective 11 January 2021.

Based in London, Yates will be responsible for managing the AXA Framlington UK Growth fund, replacing Jamie Hooper, who will be leaving the company at the end of the year to pursue other interests outside financial services.

His role will include supporting Chris St John in the management of the AXA Framlington UK Select Opportunities fund and the offshore AXA WF Framlington UK fund. He will also work to further develop AXA IM's range of sustainable funds, which will expand in 2021 and beyond. Nigel will report to Linden Thomson, Co-Head Global Equities Framlington.

Before joining AXA IM, Nigel worked at NFU Mutual, the UK registered mutual insurance firm, where he began his career in 2001. Most recently he was managing three UK client portfolios totalling £2 billion in assets (UK Growth, UK Stakeholder Pension & UK Flexibond). Nigel is currently Citywire AA-rated following strong performance across all three funds and was recently shortlisted by both Citywire and Investment Week for Fund Manager of the Year in the All Companies category.

Linden Thomson, co-head of global equities at Framlington, said: "We believe there is a significant opportunity in the UK given current valuations, paired with increasing economic optimism. Nigel's appointment bolsters our team, and given his prior experience is well positioned to hit the ground running next year. We are also excited about expanding our sustainable range of funds in the UK, and Nigel will be a key figure in this development."

Nigel Yates, portfolio manager, commenting on his appointment said: "I am excited to join the UK equity team at AXA IM. They have an illustrious track record, and have an exciting platform to explore new themes and investment ideas. I can't wait to get started."



BCS Global Markets

BCS Global Markets, the investment banking services division of Russia's largest independent broker, has appointed Kiti Pantskhava as the firm's new deputy head of research, Fixed Income. based in London.

Pantskhava joins BCS GM's award-winning research team from emerging market investment analytics specialists Tellimer (formerly Exotix) where she spent two and a half years as a senior credit analyst. Kiti has also held fixed income analyst positions at a number of leading international and Russian institutions, including Nomura, VTB Capital and Gazprombank AM

With almost 20 years' experience in research, Pantskhava has extensive expertise across several industries - oil and gas, and metals and mining sectors, in particular. At BCS GM, Kiti will be co-leading a team responsible for fixed income strategy in Russia and other emerging markets. Kiti will also oversee further development of the firm's fixed income research offering and will assist the senior team in expanding BCS GM's existing strong client base by drawing on her extensive network to develop new partnerships.

Kirill Chuyko, head of research, said: " research team brings together decades of experience from across the international financial services industry, and we're excited to welcome Kiti into our diverse cohort of 19 globally recognised analysts and strategists. Kiti's experience and understanding of the specific financial market environment in both Moscow and London will be invaluable in strengthening BCS GM's cross-border solutions and services that help existing and future clients uncover the opportunities arising from this challenging and unprecedented period for markets."

Mirabaud Group

The managing partners of Mirabaud Group have appointed Andrew Lake as a limited partner from 1 January 2021.

Lake is a lawyer by training and based in London. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago in 2004, and joined the Mirabaud Group in 2013 after working with several prestigious institutions, such as Merrill Lynch, F&C and Aviva Investors. Since 2014, Andrew has led Mirabaud Asset Management's fixed income teams and is the lead manager on the Group's flagship Global Strategic Bond Fund.

Welcoming this appointment, Yves Mirabaud, senior managing partner, said: "Our circle of limited partners is expanding with an executive who already holds a high-level position within our Group, thereby actively contributing to its success. Excellent management skills are essential in our growth strategy, and it was only natural for us to welcome Andrew as one of our partners."

As investors in the company, limited partners hold management roles and help shape the development of the Group.

He will join the circle of limited partners consisting of Etienne d'Arenberg, head of Wealth Management UK; Thiago Frazao, head of Wealth Management LATAM; and Alain Baron, head of Wealth Management MENA.



And Mirabaud Asset Management (the investment arm of the Mirabaud Group) has hired Jérôme Paganini as head of sales for Switzerland.

Joining from SILEX Investment Partners, Paganini has more than a decade of asset management sales experience across both the wholesale and institutional segments of the market. He is highly respected in the Swiss sales space, with prior roles at Lombard Odier and Syz.

Paganini, who will oversee Mirabaud Asset Management's sales teams based in Geneva and Zurich, is buoyed by the prospect of shining an additional spotlight on the group's compelling philosophy and unique propositions in the Swiss market.

Paganini commented: "I am extremely pleased to be joining Mirabaud Asset Management - synonymous with exceptional client outcomes in Switzerland and beyond. At times of heightened uncertainty, such as the environment today, it is extremely reassuring to note that Mirabaud continues to invest in its people and processes, which enables the group to remain at the forefront of the investment industry."

Lionel Aeschlimann, managing partner and CEO of Mirabaud Asset Management, added: "Our commitment to client service is as strong today as it was at the inception of Mirabaud more than two centuries ago. Paganini is highly regarded in the Swiss investment community and we believe his professional approach and intimate knowledge of the local market will enable us to further strengthen our client relationships, as well as increase the visibility of our growing number of specialist investment propositions."





Aviva

Aviva has appointed Doug Brown as CEO of UK & Ireland Life Insurance.

Brown is currently CEO of Canada Life in the UK and will join Aviva's Group Executive Committee, reporting to Aviva Group CEO, Amanda Blanc. Doug is expected to join Aviva in April 2021 and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

He brings to Aviva substantial, senior management experience from the life insurance sector, built over three decades in the industry. Doug has led Canada Life's UK business for the past six years where he transformed the operation to position it for growth.

Before this he was Canada Life's UK Chief Operating Officer. Doug has also held a number of other senior roles in the sector including Chief Risk Officer at Aviva Europe and Regional President of AIG Life, UK & Ireland.

Brown succeeds Angela Darlington who has decided to move away from corporate life and will leave Aviva in April 2021, after a period of handover.

Amanda Blanc, Group CEO, said: "Our aim is to be the UK's leading insurer, providing customers with all their savings, retirement and insurance needs, at every step of their lives. Doug is a great appointment for Aviva and he will play a key role as we transform Aviva's performance in the UK."

"Angela Darlington has been with Aviva for nearly two decades across a number of senior roles. She has been a relentless champion of our customers and values throughout her time at Aviva and she goes with our thanks and very best wishes."





St James's Place

Paul Manduca will join the board of St James's Place as a non-executive director and chair designate on 1 January 2021, and take over the role of chair when the incumbent, Ian Cornish, steps down.

Cornish joined the board of SJP in 2011 and has been chair since 2018, while Manduca has been chair of Prudential since 2012, having joined the board in 2010. He will step down from this role on 31 December.

Manduca has held a number of senior positions in the financial services sector, including global CEO of Rothschild Asset Management and European CEO of Deutsche Asset Management. He is currently chairman of the Templeton Emerging Markets investment trust.

Roger Yates, senior director of St. James's Place, said: "'I am delighted that our thorough search process has resulted in the selection of Paul Manduca as our next chair. He has extensive boardroom experience across the financial services sector and his expertise will be invaluable to St. James's Place.

"The board and I would like to thank Iain for his service to St. James's Place as chair and as a director since 2011. We have benefited immensely from his wise counsel and guidance during that period."