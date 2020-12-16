Vontobel Asset Management opens Japan office

Vontobel Asset Management, the Swiss wealth manager, has announced the opening of its Tokyo office and the appointment of Goji Yoshino as country head, Japan.

Yoshino will be responsible for managing relationships with financial institutions, consultant relations and developing new distribution partnerships, leveraging the capabilities of Vontobel's multi-boutique approach. He is a seasoned institutional sales professional with more than 25 years of experience in asset management.

Yoshino joins Vontobel from BlueBay Asset Management, where he was head of institutional sales, responsible for covering financial institutions, public and corporate pension funds as well as consultants. Before that, Goji was responsible for institutional sales and client service at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Our onshore presence in Japan reaffirms Vontobel's commitment to institutional clients in the country," said Ulrich Behm, CEO of Vontobel Asset Management Asia-Pacific. "Goji's experience and client-oriented mindset are crucial in expanding our product offerings to meet investor demand for actively managed investment solutions."

Commenting on his appointment, Yoshino said: "I'm very excited to join Vontobel. As Japanese investors are facing low yields, Vontobel's multi-boutique capabilities offer the differentiated and sustainable solutions that institutional investors are looking for."

In Japan, Vontobel Asset Management has served institutional clients and consultants since 2010. The opening of the Tokyo office follows the branch opening in Singapore in recent months and a series of key hires in Hong Kong and Singapore. Vontobel's office in Japan is registered as an Investment Advisory and Agency Business in the country.

In recent years, Vontobel's Asset Management unit has evolved into one of the main pillars for the investment firm. With regular net new money growth significantly exceeding the own ambitious target range of 4-6%, Asset Management is a reliable driver of growth at Vontobel.

In the first nine months of 2020, Asset Management recorded a net inflow of new money of $11bn (+10% on an annualized basis). Advised client assets have more than trebled from $45bn to $146bn over the last 10 years.