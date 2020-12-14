BIL Suisse appoints wealth management head for growth markets

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg Suisse (BIL Suisse) has announced two new key appointments to its private banking operations.

Hartmut Vollmer will join Banque Internationale à Luxembourg Suisse as head of wealth management growth markets, the private bank announced this morning.

His new role takes effect as of 1 April 2021. Vollmer will also become a member of BIL Suisse' Executive Committee. Vollmer joins BIL from Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) where he led the Eastern Europe team.

The markets he will cover include China, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

He had been a member of the Bank's Private Banking management committee since 2011. Before joining UBP, Vollmer held management positions at ABN AMRO in Switzerland from 2000 to 2011.

Tobias Kamber will take on the role of General Counsel as of 1 January 2021. He will also become a member of BIL Suisse' Executive Committee. Tobias Kamber has over 16 years of experience in legal, risk and compliance roles in the private banking sector in Switzerland and Hong Kong.

Previously he held the position of deputy general counsel private banking at Julius Baer and also headed the Private Banking legal team for Switzerland and the EMEA countries.Tobias Kamber started his career in the private banking sector in 2004 as Legal Counsel at Clariden Bank, prior to joining Julius Baer in 2007.

Hans-Peter Borgh, CEO of BIL Suisse and Group Head International, said: "We continue to hold high growth ambitions for our business, and it was essential for us to strengthen our management team. Hartmut Vollmer and Tobias Kamber will bring invaluable experience and sharp expertise. We have made major high caliber recruitments in the past few months, reaching an important milestone. We are confident that with our strong team, we will take BIL Suisse to its next level of development."

BIL Suisse, one of the two main private banking hubs of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, drives the Group's international wealth management activities. It focuses on serving private clients, many of whom are entrepreneurs, from Eastern Europe and CIS countries, China, the Middle East, and Western Europe.

To meet its ambitious international growth plans and to better serve its clients, BIL Suisse recently recruited a number of high caliber talents.