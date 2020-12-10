Aetna International announces updates to covid-19 coverage

Aetna International, a provider of global health benefits, has today announced updates to its cover for communicable diseases, including covid-19, all aimed at supporting the physical health of its members in an ever-evolving international landscape.

The changes to its Summit plans will offer better flexibility for business clients, allowing them to tailor coverage based on local market and member needs. The updates will allow members to access a covid-19 test if they have no symptoms. This type of testing could help businesses to mitigate the risk of transmission.

After a qualifying period, individual members with Pioneer 2500 to 5000+ plans will benefit from outpatient tests and diagnostic procedures for communicable diseases (including covid-19) when they do not have symptoms.

We want to ensure businesses and their employees have access to appropriate covid-19 testing, whenever they need it and wherever they are.”

Additionally, to further support members' physical health during this challenging time, Aetna International is also adding vaccinations as a stand-alone benefit to its range of covid-19 cover for both Summit and Pioneer plans.

Damian Lenihan, executive director Europe at Aetna International said: "Our aim is to support businesses and individuals by ensuring they have access to cover that is tailored to today's unique challenges. Countries around the world are facing a range of infection rates and restrictions and are tackling these with vastly different healthcare systems and strategies."

"This means our cover needs to be flexible and adaptable as we all continue to navigate the new routines created by the pandemic. We want to ensure businesses and their employees have access to appropriate covid-19 testing, whenever they need it and wherever they are."

Recognising the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the temporary extension of covid-19 testing coverage will continue. Up to and including 31 March 2021, Aetna International members will be covered for one test per calendar month if they are asymptomatic and classified as high-risk* - as referred by a medical practitioner and when testing takes place in an appropriate medical facility.

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter