JTC acquires employee benefits provider RBC CEES

JTC, a leading global provider of fund, corporate and private client services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RBC CEES.

Established in 2005, CEES is a market leading employee benefits platform with an internationally diverse blue-chip corporate client base. It offers a broad range of employee benefit plans and product structures, is expert in the administration of several asset classes, and provides client support services as well as administration.

Around 180 CEES employees, including the senior management team, will join JTC at completion, becoming part of the company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) Division. The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in early Q2 2021.

The CEES client book consists of over 430 corporate relationships and more than 890 plans, with assets under administration of c.£11bn. Client tenure is often in excess of 20 years due to the nature of solutions provided. The acquisition is complementary to JTC's existing corporate and trustee services and significantly enhances the Group's employee benefits offering, expanding a service line that has good organic growth potential due to market trends that support the increasing adoption of employee benefit programmes.

CEES employees serve a global client base from offices in Jersey, Guernsey, London and Edinburgh and this will support integration onto JTC's well-developed platform, with employees in Jersey, Guernsey and London moving to existing JTC premises in those jurisdictions and JTC taking over the Edinburgh office of CEES.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of successful bank carve outs for the Group, with similar transactions having been completed in 2015 (Kleinwort Benson's fund administration business) and 2017 (Merrill Lynch's International Trust and Wealth Structuring business). It forms part of JTC's ongoing growth strategy, which blends organic growth of the core business with disciplined inorganic growth governed by clear acquisition criteria and supported by a strong track record for thorough and successful integration.

Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC, said: "CEES is an established leader in the employee benefits market with a blue-chip client base and excellent people. The fit with our ICS Division is exceptional and I am delighted that its core service offering is so closely aligned with JTC's strong shared ownership culture, which has been one of our key differentiators for over 22 years."

"We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues and clients to the Group and look forward to working with the excellent team at RBC to ensure a smooth transition of the business. We can see that demand for employee ownership solutions is growing globally and as well as achieving enhanced financial performance over the medium term once integrated onto the JTC platform, we see medium and long-term opportunities for good organic growth."

