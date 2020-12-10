People moves: Bedell Cristin, IQ-EQ, Cohen & Steers

Bedell Cristin

Bedell Cristin has recruited Robert Christie, a leading litigation lawyer, to join the practice in Jersey as a Partner.

Christie, a Jersey Advocate and qualified English and British Virgin Islands (BVI) Barrister, specialises in trusts, company, commercial and insolvency litigation. In his career, he has regularly been instructed in international litigation matters involving a range of the leading offshore jurisdictions, and he has advised on a broad selection of trust, company, commercial, fraud, asset tracing and insolvency cases.

A graduate from Oxford University, he was called to the English Bar in 2006, practising at Radcliffe Chambers in Lincoln's Inn, London. Between 2012 and 2015 he worked for a major offshore law firm in the BVI before moving to Jersey where he joined, and subsequently became a partner of, Dickinson Gleeson.

Only last month he was named IFC Partner of the Year at the Citywealth Future Leaders Awards in recognition of the results achieved for his clients.

Welcoming Christie to the firm, Tim Pearce, Global Managing Partner at Bedell Cristin, said: "Robert's reputation in the marketplace is outstanding and his litigation experience in a broad range of specialist areas in London, the Caribbean and Jersey, together with his extensive courtroom experience, and his commitment to client care, will help further strengthen the capabilities and in-depth expertise of our top-ranked litigation team."

IQ-EQ

Global investor services group IQ-EQ has appointed Wendy Piergolam as head of client development for the United States.

The newly created position reflects the significance of the region to the group's growth strategy and directly supports plans to expand its Americas offering and client base throughout 2021 and beyond.

In her new role, Piergolam will operate primarily under the banner of IQ-EQ subsidiary brand, Blue River, which became part of the group following its acquisition earlier this year.

Blue River is well-known within the U.S. funds industry as a leading provider of outsourced solutions to alternative asset managers, with a 200-strong team servicing more than 500 clients across the U.S. from its offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Piergolam brings to the business an impressive career history spanning roles in Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg and New York City, where she worked for world-leading financial services providers including two of the largest global administrators.

After starting out in accounting, where she was responsible for the financial reporting of private equity and real estate clients, She has since spent 10 years specialising in strategic business development and relationship management.

President of IQ-EQ U.S. Funds, Mickey Minces, commented: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Wendy to IQ-EQ and the Blue River team. We have ambitious plans to continue building our profile and presence across the United States, and having Wendy on board marks a significant milestone on this journey. I very much look forward to working with her and the wider team to achieve our growth objectives and take our business to new heights within the world's largest and fastest growing fund administration and regulatory compliance market."

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, a global investment manager specialising in real assets and alternative income, announced Greg Bottjer has joined the firm as executive vice president and head of global product strategy and development.

Robert Steers, chief executive officer of Cohen & Steers, said: "Greg's position is strategic and he will work with our leadership team to define the product strategy for our next phase of growth. We are committed to sustaining investment excellence as we create strategy extensions in real assets and alternative income, and develop innovative, investment-focused vehicles."

Joseph Harvey, president of Cohen & Steers, said: "We are uniquely positioned to innovate and create new products due to our outstanding investment performance and the demand for our strategies as investors seek diversifying returns, alternative income, tax-sensitive approaches and, potentially, the need for inflation protection. We look forward to working with Greg as we continue to add capabilities that help clients solve these asset allocation challenges."

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter