TORA partners with Neptune to integrate fixed income platform

Trading technology provider, Tora, has announced that it has further strengthened its fixed income offering by integrating their leading OEMS with Neptune Networks.

The new connection enables clients to view pre-trade analytics from the TORA OEMS to help improve bond execution quality.



Neptune delivers high-quality pre-trade bond market data with real-time connectivity between banks and investors. The platform has 28 global dealers in the network providing the buy-side access to 65,000 axes and inventory positions daily and over $300bn in notional liquidity. Asset class coverage includes Credit, Rates and Emerging Markets.

Neptune is governed by a collaboration of the largest global banks and investors wanting to deliver reliable, relevant, insight-enabled relationships between Buy-Side Investors and Sell-Side Banks.

The new functionality enables clients to see and analyze all axe and inventory data, from the Neptune network, for each bond and for each broker counterparty from within the TORA OEMS. This information is available at point of trade and can help investors to improve their success rates when trading with brokers.

The insights provided by the Neptune pre-trade data are critical in helping portfolio managers and traders understand the liquidity around particular issues and so help facilitate increased trading efficiency.



Chris Jenkins, managing director at TORA commented: "The new integration is key for traders looking to improve the execution process for global bonds. TORA's OEMS allows the user to not only see live pre-trade data in the blotter, but to also see historical data from the Neptune broker network."



Jenkins continued: "Understanding where liquidity lay historically is often a leading indicator of future sources of liquidity. The TORA OEMS allows clients to take additional steps to build trading rules and indicators based on this dataset. It ultimately, saves the trader time and protects alpha."



Byron Cooper-Fogarty, interim CEO of Neptune said: "We are excited to partner with TORA. The fixed income market has become ever more data-driven in recent years and buy-side clients are continually looking for efficient ways to stream data to help improve trade outcomes. TORA's OEMS clients are now well-positioned to consume this valuable data."

