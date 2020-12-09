Amundi targets ESG companies in Germany with new DAX ESG ETF

Amundi has launched an ETF on Xetra offering investors access to the 50 largest companies in Germany according to ESG rankings.

The Amundi DAX 50 ESG UCITS ETF is composed of the 50 largest German companies with strong sustainable profiles.

The fund allows investors to participate in the performance of these companies based on their market capitalisation, stock exchange turnover and ESG score

Companies with business activities in controversial sectors such as gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, steam coal or weapons are excluded.

Fannie Wurtz, head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi, said: "We are delighted to enhance our offering of responsible ETFs, providing investors with the choices they need to implement cost-effective ESG portfolios.

"Building on our existing range of core ESG ETFs, we are now extending our offer through country flagship exposures like the S&P 500 ESG and today the DAX 50 ESG."

The fund is listed on Xetra with a total expense ratio of 0.19%.

This article was first published by our sister title Investment Week