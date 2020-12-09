HSBC Global AM expands Infrastructure Debt Investments team

HSBC Global Asset Management has announced two appointments to its Infrastructure Debt Investments team.

Alexandre Broggi has been appointed Senior Portfolio Manager, Asia Infrastructure Debt Investments, responsible for expanding the firm's infrastructure debt platform in Asia. Based in Hong Kong, he will start his new role on 4 January 2021.

Currently Director, Infrastructure Finance at HSBC Global Banking and Markets, Beoggi brings 20 years' experience in infrastructure finance, having worked in the sector in Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

He has advised on, and arranged debt financing for infrastructure projects in many Asia-Pacific countries, in areas including power generation, transportation, oil and gas and mining. Before joining HSBC in 2006, Broggi worked in the project finance team of Paris-based Crédit Agricole.

And Dimitrios Papatheodorou has been appointed senior portfolio manager, Infrastructure Debt Investments to lead the origination and execution of transactions for the firm's high yield infrastructure debt strategy. He will be based in London.

Before joining HSBC Global Asset Management, Papatheodorou spent five years at specialist high yield infrastructure debt firm, Sequoia Investment Management, where he built a strong deal track record across the economic infrastructure spectrum in Europe and North America. He began his career at RBS in London, followed by four years at EY's corporate finance advisory team in Athens, Greece.

HSBC Global Asset Management's Infrastructure Debt business is the only platform that is solely dedicated to infrastructure debt investing within the HSBC Group. Since its establishment in May 2018, the platform's AuM has grown to more than $2.2bn, with $1.33bn deployed across 41 transactions as of December 2020.

Glenn Fox, global head of Infrastructure Debt Investments, HSBC Global Asset Management, to whom both recruits will report, said: "2020 has been an instrumental year in the development of our Infrastructure Debt business, and these appointments will be essential to its future success, broadening our investments across the debt capital spectrum and further strengthening our global footprint."

"We expect strong growth in the Asia-Pacific market in the coming years given the substantial need for infrastructure investment in the region. With our long-standing presence in Asia and 20 years' experience in infrastructure investing, we're well positioned to capture the best opportunities in the region whilst managing the unique investment risks."

