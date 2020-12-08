Carey Olsen makes 'global commitment' to environmental sustainability standards with ESI Monitor

Jersey-based law firm Carey Olsen has become the first offshore law firm to enroll its entire network of global offices into ESI Monitor's Environmental Business Operations Award and Standard - underpinning its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Environmental Business Operations Award and Standard is internationally benchmarked and serves as an environmental management system that allows businesses to measure, manage, minimise and continually improve its operational environmental credentials.

Accreditation takes place over a five-step modular process with ESI Monitor independently verifying the results in order for organisations to understand their carbon footprint and success in implementing its environmental policy commitments.

For Carey Olsen the accreditation will be applied across its legal jurisdictions of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, as well as its offices in Hong Kong, London, Singapore and Cape Town.

Carey Olsen corporate partner Annette Alexander said: "Carey Olsen is extremely serious about managing its impact on the environment and ESI Monitor's Environmental Business Operations Award is the ideal standard for us to work towards across our global network of offices."

"Not only will it help us to identify areas within our business that are having a negative impact on our carbon footprint but it will also help guide us towards an alternative course of action that will benefit both us as a firm and the environment around us for the future."

ESI Monitor managing director Marc Laine said: "It's wonderful to see an international law firm take sustainability so seriously. Carey Olsen is now embarking on the process of expertly measuring, managing, and continually minimising its global environmental impact."

For Carey Olsen, its commitment to ESI Monitor's Environmental Business Operations Award and Standard builds upon the work the firm is already doing in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space witha number of its clients, whether that be supporting grassroots projects or global impact investors.

